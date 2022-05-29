Column: Money over all

Pick any of the world’s most pressing problems, search for what’s at the bottom of it all, and you will something with a dollar sign.

At the moment, we are caught in a paroxysm of grief and anger of the all-too-familiar slaughter of school children, this time in gun-ridden Texas, an appalling atrocity we will deplore and argue over (and do nothing about) until the next one.

How did we come to this? The proximate cause is a deliberate misreading of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, adopted to assuage the fear of Southern colonies that, one day, Northern states might send federal troops (there were none at the time) to free the slaves.

It decreed that guns could be purchased by citizens so that they might answer a call to form a state militia to resist such a move. There are no state militias. The rationale for the amendment no longer exists. Anyone who comprehends English can read and understand the amendment to be an historical vestige.

Even the early National Rifle Association approved of reasonable restrictions on gun ownership. It was, after all, organized to promote hunting and gun safety. But arms and ammunition manufacturers wanted to expand sales, and the NRA morphed into an aggressive lobby ready to back any cockamamie idea to get people to buy guns — and more guns. The close relationship of arms makers and NRA proved to be beneficial to both. The NRA did the heavy lifting, purchasing votes and persuading citizens that owning guns was a necessity: actions which made its leadership wealthy.

With 30 million weapons in circulation and careless laws permitting concealed carrying and the purchase of military weapons — and loopholes in background checks assuring that anyone can obtain them — why shouldn’t there be recurring mass murders?

It’s fashionable for those with an interest in maintaining the ready sale and supply of guns to shift reactions from the instrument to the one who employed it. Almost immediately, some commentators started calling the Texas murderer an alien (he is a citizen with a Spanish name — as were his victims). We hear that he suffered a difficult childhood. The gun didn’t do it; he did.

You can shift the argument anyway you like, but the fact that assault weapons are easily available to the public is indefensible. We acknowledged that some years ago when their sale was banned for a decade. Profit’s siren call ended the ban and now they are in the hands of whoever wants them, including some very scary people, racists and white nationalists, who are talking about violent revolution.

Such a ban would be legal and a halting step in the right direction. Ideally, it would be followed by a national buy-back of the thousands currently in private hands. The AR-15 is not a hunting weapon - at least, not for animals (shattered bodies are too messy for use as food). It and other such weapons are for open war only.

The insurmountable obstacle is money. Curtailing the domestic sale of military weapons would reduce profits for gun-makers; curtail contributions to the NRA to purchase votes and stoke fear among the electorate.; and reduce donations to the campaign coffers of pliant politicians. Riding shotgun on all this, so to speak, are all forms of popular entertainment, feeding a steady celebration of violence in movies, TV, and video games. It’s a highly profitable collaboration.

All this not-so-subtle preoccupation with lethal weapons promotes the ethos of organized crime: “You’re not a made man until you kill someone.” It’s a message that seems to have infected our subconscious judgment. A gun’s only purpose is to kill. Who really needs one?

The argument is that you have to be ready to protect yourself, your family, and your property. In spreading an atmosphere of fear, we create one of real danger. The notion that we are safer if everyone is packing is little short of insane; but it’s gospel, now literally so in some congregations.

The appeal of guns, especially to men who want to assert their masculinity, is wide and deep. When I was a kid, I idolized Ken Maynard, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and other lone gunslingers who used a gun to singlehandedly enforce law and order, but were usually too shy to have a serious relationship with a woman, riding off into the sunset at the movie’s end.

The fascination vanished when I accidentally killed a neighbor’s chicken with a BB rifle. But the lethal lure of guns in America has burgeoned through the years. Just tune in a TV station this evening and you’ll easily find the continuing celebration of armed violence. Small wonder that some politicians are reluctant to touch something so deeply imbedded in many voters’ thinking.

We like to imagine ourselves a peaceful nation even as the facts, over and over, prove to the world we are a violent one. Money counts; but so do lives. Which is more important? Why is that choice so hard to make?

As you mull this over, why not go to the internet and watch a brief statement made by Steve Kerr, coach of the NBA’s Golden Warriors? It might help you decide.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

