Column: More than ready for spring

Mother Nature has repeatedly tricked us this year. Just when we thought spring was about to arrive, Old Man Winter decided to kick up a ruckus, demolishing any illusion we had about spring having arrived, a pattern that has been repeated several times.

But now there are some signs that spring is (at least tentatively) arriving. A bush on campus not far from the building where my office is located is showing a few small white blossoms. Some daffodils in our yard are blooming.

Migratory waterfowl and other birds have returned. White pelicans can be seen swimming around in the harbor at Sunset Marina, scooping up small fish with their long beaks with a pocket attached to their lower beak. I recently got a photo of a pelican that had scooped up a fish and was in the process of swallowing it.

At Nahant Marsh in Davenport (one of my recently discovered favorite places) Northern shovelers, ring-necked ducks and other waterfowl, including Canada geese, are present in abundance. In one of the backwater areas near the Rock River, where I visit when shooting wildlife photos, blue-winged teal can be seen. Spring has to be coming when migratory waterfowl return.

If Old Man Winter is to be resoundingly defeated, though, there is much that remains to be accomplished. The eagles have not yet returned to their huge 13-foot nest in a tree by one of the backwaters of the Rock River (the location of which I do not wish to disclose.) I fully expect that they will return when their biological clocks tell them that it is time to add to their family.

White-breasted nuthatches have been checking out the birdhouses I put up in our back yard three years ago, birdhouses in which house wrens have nested. Nuthatches usually nest in cavities in trees or in abandoned woodpecker holes. Perhaps they are planning to upgrade their living accommodations by nesting in one of the birdhouses. We will have to see what happens in that regard.

Ever-faithful robins are to be found in abundance on lawns and anywhere else where earthworms might work their way to the surface when it rains. Robins are good birds with few flaws of character, apart from eating strawberries from berry patches without having permission to do so.

It will not be long until the wildflowers are blooming in Blackhawk State Park, among them Dutchman’s breeches (Dicentra cucullaria,) jack-in-the-pulpit (Arisaema triphyllam) and red trillium (Trillium erectum.) This park is another favorite place that my camera and I enjoy visiting.

The thousand or so daffodils of several different colors that we planted in the ravine behind our yard a few years ago will soon be blooming. Ditto for the magnolia tree by our driveway and the flowering crab on the other side of our backyard fence.

Here on the Augustana campus, spring in its full glory will soon arrive when the dogwood trees, magnolia trees, redbud trees and other flowering trees burst into bloom. (Our campus is not closed to the public. Grab your camera and come on over when the sun is shining and the flowering trees are showing off their spring splendor.)

Having been tricked several times by Mother Nature, I am reluctant to say that spring is here. Old Man Winter might still kick up a ruckus. He is as unpredictable as they come and very simply cannot be trusted. But with migratory waterfowl having returned and daffodils starting to bloom, spring can’t be far away.

Am I ready for spring? You bet I am. I trust that you are as well.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

