Column: Moving forward together

During this year’s elections, volumes were written, spoken, or tweeted about how divided and polarized we are as a nation. Some politicians appealed to what Lincoln euphoniously referred to as "the better angels of our nature". Some did the opposite.
Yet curiously, when all is said and done, the issues of substance on which most of us agree outnumber our differences. Carve away the packaging and the contents are not that far apart.
Consider healthcare. Though a lot was set about Obamacare, pro and con, a sizeable majority of Americans like the fact that 21 million more of our fellow citizens now have health insurance than did before. We like the added protection for pre-existing conditions it affords. Nearly all of us agree health insurance should be a right and not a privilege, even though we disagree on just how to get there. And we likewise largely agree or understand that healthcare costs too much in our country; and that despite the high cost, life expectancies in the U.S. are among the lowest of all developed countries.
Or consider the environment. Most of us agree that we should "leave our campground better than we found it", in the words of the old Boy Scout saying. We don’t want to leave a mess behind for our children or grandchildren to face; with mounting climate disasters that devastate our coasts, flatten our cropland, or decimate our forests. Those who argue environmental reforms will destroy the economy, overlook the obvious: Climate disasters are already doing that. Not to mention the vast number of new jobs environmental transformation brings. Like the thousands of existing jobs in Iowa building wind turbines; or the solar energy jobs nationwide that already outnumber the total jobs in the coal and gas industry.
Most of us, regardless of party label, respect and honor our role as a world leader. This has been purchased with the blood and sacrifice of our soldiers, sailors and airmen over the decades since before World War II. It’s also been built on the shoulders of genuine statesmen like Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and George H.W. Bush. But to lead, we need to work with others, and not go it alone — whether under the mantra of "Make America Great Again" or the "America First" isolationist arguments of the late 1930s that nearly cost us democracy in the early days of World War II.
Finally, we can all agree that we need to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic that has now killed over 300,000 of our fellow citizens, and afflicted millions more, including our loved ones, while flattening the economy. By following science and a sensible degree of self-discipline we can get through this to a cure; just as we confronted and overcame other dire threats in the past from the Great Depression, to Nazism, to religious terrorism. A strong faith in each other and a gracious Providence will be critical to this as with all our other endeavors.
The words of a recent song may sum up these thoughts rather well. They go:
(Verse 1)
"Half-empty glasses, or glasses half full.
Same things that we look at; same things that can still
any chance for agreement, any time for accord;
the things that divide us are of outlook, not more.
(Refrain)
"For the foolish to one is another’s good cause,
as self-righteous truth gives rise to great pause;
one claims God is for us, supporting our side,
while a foe will assert it with equivalent pride.
***
(Verse 4)
"Perhaps if we all took a moment to think,
that what we contend for needn’t lead to the brink;
that faith has its lessons and science its due;
that what divides can unite us if to hope we are true."
May we in these days of transition, look for what unites us, as we turn away from the prophets of fear and falsehood and redirect ourselves towards working together. Then, in the words of the early American, John Winthrop, we can make our nation once again a "City on a Hill" to which the world looks with admiration and respect, and which we can regard with well-deserved pride.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island and an occasional columnist.
