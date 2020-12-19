Column: Moving forward together

During this year’s elections, volumes were written, spoken, or tweeted about how divided and polarized we are as a nation. Some politicians appealed to what Lincoln euphoniously referred to as "the better angels of our nature". Some did the opposite.

Yet curiously, when all is said and done, the issues of substance on which most of us agree outnumber our differences. Carve away the packaging and the contents are not that far apart.

Consider healthcare. Though a lot was set about Obamacare, pro and con, a sizeable majority of Americans like the fact that 21 million more of our fellow citizens now have health insurance than did before. We like the added protection for pre-existing conditions it affords. Nearly all of us agree health insurance should be a right and not a privilege, even though we disagree on just how to get there. And we likewise largely agree or understand that healthcare costs too much in our country; and that despite the high cost, life expectancies in the U.S. are among the lowest of all developed countries.