Column: My mom is worried about COVID-19

I struggle with the idea of placing restrictions on businesses, whether it's in Texas, Iowa or Illinois. I know these measures will help bring down the infections and save lives. But they come at a cost. And it's a cost I'm not paying; others are.

Masks are an easier call. Abbott required masks in June. Reynolds only announced a mask "mandate" on Monday after weeks of disdaining such measures and working to prevent local governments from enacting them. But, then, hers isn't much of a mandate. It has broad exceptions and ambiguities. Reynolds' mask mandate has so many holes, it's more political cover than face covering.

Someday, some smart scientists and public policy experts will do an after-action report on all the measures taken by each of the states to try to deal with the coronavirus. They will account for the economic costs, the health impacts and the effect the government measures have had across the broad spectrum of activity. They'll tell us their findings about which strategies were the wisest, and which had the greatest economic costs and life-saving impacts.

I'm sure we will argue about who was right then, just as we are now.

At the moment, though, I can tell you this: I miss my mom, and I'm sorry she won't be visiting Iowa for the holidays. But in the age of the coronavirus, I'm glad she's a resident of Texas.

