Column: Mysteries of the ocean remain

“It’s vibrating. I think I have something alive,” my granddaughter exclaimed after scooping up a handful of sand. It was as hard for her to contain the drippy pile that seeped from the fingers of her cupped hands as it was for me to contain the joy I felt at being at the beach with her. Most of the sand was compacted by the waves. The only dry area was immediately adjacent to the dunes where sand was as fine as powdered sugar. We were able to drive along the hard, wet sand as if it were a street. The area where we chose to sit was as smooth as sanded wood. The hole we attempted to make was repeatedly flooded by the backwash from each crashing wave. The sand in her hand did indeed look like there was a live creature within it as it jiggled around before dripping to the ground, but we never found a visible live creature in our scoops. There was half of a sand dollar, lots of concrete chunks leftover from a pier destroyed by Hurricane Harvey four years prior, many bits of shells, and some odd bright green pods.

A few dogs blissfully romped along the edge of the water, chasing balls thrown by their companions. Always in view were the upturned bottoms of a couple of beachcombers hoping to collect specimens washed up from the beyond: shells or bits of sea glass. A half dozen swimmers were trying to catch waves that would carry them towards shore. Few people inhabited this slice of heaven, known as Padre Island, on a sublime beach day. The wind was a mere gulf breeze that didn’t throw any sand around. The sun was warm enough to make the water feel refreshing. Waves rushed to the shore and out again with a hypnosis-inducing rhythm. I remarked upon the precision and persistence of their coming and going, and my son reminded me that this is what waves do, and have done for millions of years.

Varying shades of blue were separated into horizontal layers from sky to sea by the brilliance of either white, puffy clouds or bubbly, churning sea foam. There were four pillars still standing upright where the pier had once been. With each incoming wave, the water danced up them like a Cirque du’ Soleil performer. As beautiful as the view in front of me was, there were moments when I needed to close my eyes to focus on the sounds surrounding me. The roar of the water continuously rushing toward the shore and the swishing and swooshing as the water returned to the gulf were accented by various calls and splashes of waterfowl. Huge black pelicans swooped over us and plunged into the water to grab a snack before flapping away. Stick legged shorebirds squawked at each other while racing through the foam, plucking treats out of the sand.

The sights and sounds created such majesty and mystery that it was easy to understand why the ancient Greeks and Romans needed mythology to try to make sense of the vast unknown of the sea. How and why did the waves continuously beat upon the shore? Evidently the idea of a sea God controlling the waves made sense to them. Poseidon and Amphitrite ruled the seas for the Greeks while Neptune and his wife, Salacia helped the Romans through the mysteries of the deep.

To me, the mysteries remain such; the wild glory of the sea will always fill me with wonder and a surge of vitality. Yes, dear granddaughter, even though we didn’t find crabs or other creatures, I feel the vibrations, I feel the life.