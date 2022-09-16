Column: NAMI deserves your support

NAMIWalks is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. This annual event helps fund the valiant efforts of NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley. Their efforts help provide valuable assistance to citizens in the Quad Cities area suffering from mental illness. They also help educate family members and other members of the community who come into contact with the mentally ill.

Those individuals coping with mental illness don’t get the same access to resources as those suffering from physical ailments. While a broken arm or heart attack gets immediate medical care, a person suffering a mental health crisis must often wait many days or even weeks to get an appointment for help from a professional. The Covid pandemic only worsened this situation. In addition, suicide deaths are up dramatically across Iowa, especially among teenagers.

It is quite apparent that mental health care and treatment organizations in the Quad-Cities area are not getting enough funding to meet the needs of those who need it the most.

The Quad-City Times recently gave front-page coverage to the causes of death across the country as well as here in the Quad-Cities. Lurking behind those statistics, which cited heart disease and lung cancer as the leading causes of death, is another cause of death that is not listed: mental illness. My daughter is a good example.

The World Health Organization states that persons suffering from severe mental illness average a shortened lifespan of 10 to 25 years. My daughter, Lisa Arkfeld, 52 years of age, died unexpectedly in her home in Rock Island just this past June. While her death certificate lists the proximate causes of death as heart disease and lung cancer, I believe, over time the effects of her bipolar disorder led to her premature death. Since her diagnosis 24 years ago, one side effect of many of her medications was extreme weight gain. Other side effects along with the progression of her mental illness robbed her of the motivation to care for her needs. In spite of being a college graduate with advanced writing skills, word processing & database skills, her serious mental illness prevented her from holding a full-time job. Because of this, she was receiving Social Security Disability income and Section 8 housing.

Lisa received much help from NAMI over the intervening years. After help from this fine organization for herself, she gave back to others through NAMI’s Peer-To-Peer program. She also became a volunteer for a NAMI program entitled “In Our Own Voice”. The volunteers for this program gave presentations to groups in the Quad-Cities sharing their own stories and helping to enlighten others about issues surrounding mental illness. She spoke to nurses, police officers, college classes, high school classes and other groups. People suffering from mental illness often help themselves by helping others.

Now I am asking you to support NAMIWalks on Sept. 17 at Bettendorf’s Veterans Memorial Park located on 23rd Street in Bettendorf. The fundraiser kicks off with the pre-Walk at 8 a.m. followed by the Step-Off at 9:30.