Column: Nervously watching our 'city on a hill'

Halloween is past, but scary days are ahead. No matter the outcome, the Tuesday general election is going to be a traumatic experience for a sizable segment of the population.

Not since 1932 has this country faced a more consequential political choice. Never before have so many roadblocks been set up to deter voters from participating; never before has the counting of votes been so compromised. Whatever happens, there will be a cascade of complaint and accusations, amplifying the burgeoning trauma of the pandemic, to keep the nation on edge.

It will take a long time for things to settle down. And, remember: I am an optimist.

Not that some aren’t seeing this election as the beginning — or end — of America the Beautiful. The predictions range from the dire to the alarming and more than a few pundits are laying a heavy hand on the outcome.

If Joe Biden should win, it will take years to correct the damage that has been done to the orderly functioning of government. The possibility of that outcome has set off a frenzy of activity to politicize the civil service; to sell off federal lands; to eliminate regulations that affect everything from the environment to the economy. Reversing all that will be like putting a shredded softball back together.