Column: Nervously watching our 'city on a hill'

Halloween is past, but scary days are ahead. No matter the outcome, the Tuesday general election is going to be a traumatic experience for a sizable segment of the population.
Not since 1932 has this country faced a more consequential political choice. Never before have so many roadblocks been set up to deter voters from participating; never before has the counting of votes been so compromised. Whatever happens, there will be a cascade of complaint and accusations, amplifying the burgeoning trauma of the pandemic, to keep the nation on edge.
It will take a long time for things to settle down. And, remember: I am an optimist.
Not that some aren’t seeing this election as the beginning — or end — of America the Beautiful. The predictions range from the dire to the alarming and more than a few pundits are laying a heavy hand on the outcome.
If Joe Biden should win, it will take years to correct the damage that has been done to the orderly functioning of government. The possibility of that outcome has set off a frenzy of activity to politicize the civil service; to sell off federal lands; to eliminate regulations that affect everything from the environment to the economy. Reversing all that will be like putting a shredded softball back together.
If Donald Trump should prevail, there will be a steady devolution from a democratic republic to an effective oligarchy operating within the docile shell of a subservient Congress. Like the Roman Empire, the forms of government will be the same, but control will be in the hands of a leader who serves at the pleasure of the wealthy.
Citizens will continue to find a way to survive in either environment; all that will be lost is the American experiment in free, rational self-government. It’s not as if the world hasn’t been through titanic upheavals before. What will give this transition extra zing is the steady roasting of the globe.
Sounds pretty dramatic, doesn’t it?
A lot of our general anxiety is being fed by news flashes about the postal service slowing to a fraction of its normal efficiency; the sharply rising incidence of COVID-19 infections; the increasing pace and scattered messages of the president’s rallies; a multiplicity of polls highlighting slight movements up and down.
We are apparently expected to hold our breaths until the final numbers are in — whenever that occurs. Some will greet the results with outrage; others may simply shrug. In fact, we will deal with the outcome, whatever it is, and get on with our lives as best we can in these straitened times.
Chatting with Roald Tweet last week about the election, I was steered by my radio companion into something from the nation’s past: John Winthrop’s "Model of Christian Charity." It was written by the Puritan leader while he was sailing aboard the Arabella in 1630, en route to North America with his co-religionists.
Roald was struck by the beginning and end of that treatise. Winthrop opened with what sounded like a definition of modern capitalism, noting that God "hath so disposed of the condition of mankind, as in all times some must be rich, some poor; some high and eminent in power and dignity; others mean and in submission."
Winthrop then proceeds to explain in detail how they should work to achieve a more equal society: "to delight in each other; make others’ conditions our own; rejoice together, mourn together, labor and suffer together. . . so shall we keep the unity of spirit in the bond of peace."
In this manner, "we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us. So that if we deal falsely with our God in this work . . . we shall be made a story and a by-word through the world."
With that in mind, it is interesting to read the foreign press. Other nations have their eyes upon us. We have long been the great exemplar of democracy. Even though we have often failed to live up to our highest standards, we have never backed away from them and have urged others to join in our aspirations.
However we view this election, others are watching our ”city on a hill.” And they are nervous.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
