Column: New maps, new political intrigue

Now that we have our new political maps for the next decade, we can start to look ahead at what the next elections in Iowa might look like.

But first, we will pause only briefly here to remind readers that it was suggested in this space one week ago that it seemed more likely than not that Iowa Republican state lawmakers would approve the second set of proposed redistricting maps, which is exactly what they did this week during a special session of the Iowa Legislature.

Now that our little back-patting session is out of the way, let’s talk about the future.

While political considerations are not, as stated in Iowa law, to be a factor when the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency draws up the maps, the reality is new boundaries create political impacts.

Perhaps the most interesting pending decision will come from U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The Republican is in her first term representing the current 2nd District, but her home in Ottumwa was drawn into the new 3rd District. If she stays put — and assuming she would survive any potential primary challenge — she could possibly face U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat who is serving her second term representing central Iowa’s 3rd District.