Column: New NAFTA not good for Iowa

How did that happen? For far too long, companies like Siemens have had a seat at the trade negotiating table, while folks like us have been kept out of the room entirely.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not only did the company have no remorse for taking my livelihood away while taking advantage of workers abroad, Trump rewarded them for it. Since taking office, Trump has given Siemens nearly $550 million in new federal contracts.

Meanwhile, Trump’s renegotiated NAFTA deal would not stop job outsourcing. Its labor and environmental standards and their enforcement are too weak to make a difference, but Trump allowed Big Pharma to rig the new NAFTA to lock in the policies that help make life-saving drugs unaffordable.

That’s why so many regular people like me have been demanding that Congress do more to force Trump to remove the pharma sops and fix the labor standards to fight job outsourcing. We simply cannot keep allowing unfair, corporate-written trade policies to become the law of the land.

During the entire year since Trump announced his revised NAFTA, he has refused to make these changes that unions, Democrats in Congress and consumer groups have demanded.