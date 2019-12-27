Column: New president, same story

The recent editorial in Christianity Today calling for either voters or Congress to remove Donald Trump from office stands out as an act of courage.

Editor Mark Galli’s editorial said, "To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?"

The words ring true.

Donald Trump calls Christians "fools" and "idiots" and "schmucks" in his book "Think Big." During his time in office and before he has preached a philosophy of retribution.

He also said he's never had reason to ask God for forgiveness.

Could anything be more antithetical to Christianity?

Folks support Trump for a variety of reasons. One of the most repeated explanations I hear is that he is better than the alternatives.