Column: New York defies doomsayers

Density also enables New York to have by far the best metro rail system in the country. The New York City Subway might not quite be able to match the train systems of Seoul or London, but it’s far ahead of anything Chicago or Boston has to offer, to say nothing of sprawling car towns like Houston or Miami. Being able to get most places in the city by train is convenient and liberating, but it also creates a common point of cultural reference for all of the city’s wildly diverse inhabitants. Rich and poor all ride the train together.

New York’s unique culture is its other big draw. By some measures, it’s the most diverse city in the world. But it’s also astonishingly safe for an American city — despite sharing in the historic nationwide rise in violence since the start of the pandemic, New York still has a murder rate well below the national average, and far below that of other big cities in the East. Safety makes the city a fun place to live, and makes it easier to maintain the density that is New York’s special advantage.

This is not to gloss over the city’s big problems, of course — like most big U.S. cities, it’s plagued by an affordability crisis, and its excessive construction costs and dilapidated infrastructure are legendary. In order to maintain its density and functionality, the city will have to learn how to build things again.

But as long as New York remains America’s most functional large city — in some ways, its only real city — it will continue to exert an irresistible magnetism. It will continue to draw the artists and the writers, the lawyers and the financiers, the engineers and the bohemians. Only if another U.S. city decides to convert itself into a hyper-dense train-powered metropolis will New York ever have any real competition. But given the politics of American cities, that seems extremely unlikely.

Noah Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

