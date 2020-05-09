Column: No masking hypocrisy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD – Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it.

At least, that’s the advice my mother used to dispense.

I was thinking about that axiom, as I watched men carrying rifles descend on state capitols across the nation to protest shelter-in-place orders.

The states where they did this have "open carry" laws. So, the protestors point out they are just exercising their rights.

Having spent much of my life working in the Illinois statehouse, I can’t help but roll my eyes. Do they really think these sorts of antics are going to help their cause?

If anything, they have marginalized their concerns and alienated themselves from lawmakers and much of the public.

A rather agitated acquaintance of mine demanded to know if I thought this was such a bad idea, just what I would do.

The right to petition our government for a redress of grievances is one of the most fundamental of rights.

And since I was asked, here is what I would do: Leave the guns at home, put on a shirt and tie and contact my lawmakers and share my concerns. I’d peacefully assemble in front of the statehouse — keeping 6-feet apart — and speak out.