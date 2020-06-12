Column: No mountains, but more than enough

Down in the hollow a couple of days ago I was cutting a tree with a bow saw when I heard a quiet bleating, almost a mewing nearby. Spindling toward me through the tall grass was a newborn fawn, likely curious, unsteady, probably the first human she’d seen, clearly unafraid, which is not a good thing. When she arrived within a few feet I spoke to her, suggesting she go find her mother. At that point the mewing stopped and she hunkered down in the grass, invisible. That’s my girl. I may not have the Rocky Mountains or the Atlantic Ocean for inspiration, but I’ve got baby deer and it’s more than enough.

Up by the road, ash trees I planted almost a quarter-century ago stand tall and resolute, bending just enough in the afternoon breeze. Walnut trees in the hollow have finally leafed out, first to drop in the fall and last to appear in late spring. Years ago my father stopped out here in May and pronounced the big walnut tree behind the house dead. I couldn’t convince him otherwise. I learned early on that he perceived himself to always be the smartest guy in any room, so we dropped it. A difficult man; married an angel.

On a recent hot day I was once again sitting with my old friend with Alzheimer’s, a woman who once had an exquisite, extensive vocabulary, in English and French. We were under the aforementioned walnut tree. Anyway, these days she chooses her words very carefully and only after thinking for a moment. On this particular day I mentioned that her skin was looking opaque, paper-thin. Laughing, I asked, "What’s that all about?" Not looking at me, staring in to the middle distance, she thought for a moment, and offered a perfect, comprehensive, brilliant response. From the depths of a place I cannot follow she said, "Old." Nailed it.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County, Iowa. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

