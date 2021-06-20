Column: No reason for hesitancy

Warnings from health officials that fully vaccinated people should avoid indoor spaces and continue wearing masks may lead many to wonder whether getting vaccinated will get their lives "back to normal".

As a doctor, veteran, and the former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I have an important part to play in dispelling rumors and encouraging my fellow Americans to become vaccinated. I have traveled to every county in Iowa’s Second Congressional District, touring health clinics, hospitals, and other vaccine sites. Since my medical license is still active, I was able to personally administer dozens of vaccines across the district. During these visits, I spoke with so many people who were excited to get their vaccines.

In Muscatine, one gentleman mentioned that you could get your vaccine card laminated. That is how important these vaccines are. The way I see it, getting a vaccine is a ticket to freedom.

As Members of Congress, it is part of our duties to encourage our constituents to live safe and healthy lives and this includes encouraging them to get vaccinated against this novel coronavirus. In a recent survey conducted by Carnegie Mellon University, 23% of those surveyed said they are hesitant to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines.