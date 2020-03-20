Column: No way to quarantine fallout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The crisis didn't stop One Nation, a dark-money group allied with McConnell, from launching a new $700,000 ad campaign this week in support of Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and a $970,000 campaign boosting Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

The crisis didn't stop a super PAC run by McConnell allies, the Senate Leadership Fund, from meddling last month in a Democratic Senate primary in North Carolina, or this month in a Republican primary in Georgia. Nor has McConnell expressed similar concern about Republican super PACs attacking Democratic Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan, Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon in Maine and Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison in South Carolina -- all during the current crisis.

The Republicans' outrage about campaigning during the coronavirus outbreak appears to reflect a desire to self-isolate Republicans from any political damage from the response to the virus. For example, McSally this week said she was temporarily suspending her campaign - "This is not a time for politics," she said -- conveniently just as the McConnell-associated group began running ads on her behalf. No doubt Republicans would like social distancing between themselves and the political fallout from the virus -- but that's not how democracy works.