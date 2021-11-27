Column: No, we don't need one religion

There was a time, not so long ago, when Michael Flynn’s latest pronouncement would have been considered outrageous, but I’m afraid we’ve reached the point of outrage fatigue.

“If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion,” Flynn declared at a right-wing rally this month at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. “One nation under God and one religion under God.”

Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser in the Trump administration, has found a new calling as darling of the religious right and, apparently, as a self-anointed historian. “I mean if you really study the 1500s, the 1600s, the 1700s, and how we were created as a Judeo-Christian country with the you know beautiful, beautiful set of values and principles that we have,” he said. “But now we’ve lost sight of that.”

Well, no. The United States was not “created as a Judeo-Christian country.” First, the term “Judeo-Christian” was not even invented until the 1890s. More to the point, the founders — many of whom were deists, not orthodox Christians — were highly suspicious of any attempts to favor one religion over another. That sentiment led to the First Amendment, which reads in part, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”