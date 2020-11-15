Column: No wonder we are worried

That would not be a death sentence. He could still pursue his original reason for a presidential bid: establish a cable network that would give him time and space to keep his base riled up and, for the first time, have a business that actually earns money. To make it truly profitable, he would have to stay out of management and let someone capable run it; perhaps Jared Kushner.

If all this sounds fanciful, it is better than some of the dark scenarios which are swirling around the Covid-ridden White House. What has disturbed serous thinkers is the president’s sudden move to decapitate Defense Department leadership. It may be the usual, childish spite, but some are concerned that something more ominous is afoot. By the time this is printed, other departments heads may have rolled: the FBI and CIA have been cited as targets.

Is this the seeding of some nefarious attempt at a coup? Even putting that in print seems ridiculous. That’s the sort of thing that happens in Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Russia and other countries run by dictators, not here in the United States.

Is Trump planning some extreme international move that will be hard to undo? He’s not known for careful planning, but he does act on impulse and at the moment, no one knows his state of mind.