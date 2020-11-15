Column: No wonder we are worried

What will President Trump do? That’s the question people are asking, especially those who take government seriously.
The problem is an emotional one. He has had many failures in his life and career, but has never been able to admit them. His father bullied him into accepting the killers-and-losers dichotomy that has ruled his thinking. He cannot be a loser, not ever. How will he handle this loss?
The record is clear. Trump lost a suit for racial profiling in real estate, but he settled for a fine and claimed victory. His inept management ended in six bankruptcies, yet he was allowed to walk away with enough in his personal accounts to keep going. The downside was that he was never able to secure another American bank loan. That’s when he turned to Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Saudi Arabia for help.
At that point, television threw him a lifeline. He published a best-selling book, "The Art of the Deal" (actually written by Tony Schwartz). That led to the "Apprentice" series on TV, which is how the mass of Americans came to know him: tough, decisive, knowledgeable. It was a superb act. The truth is, he has never had the nerve to fire anyone in person.
With this newfound fame, he was able to peddle his name for real estate projects around the globe. The money he earned enabled him to keep ahead of his many loans. The resultant fame and his impressive gift for showmanship were parlayed into a successful presidential run, a win neither he nor his family anticipated.
Now that defeat is inevitable, what should be done to preserve a delicate psyche? The best suggestion came from daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner: accept the defeat without admitting it. With that possibility in mind, he has speculated about announcing another run for office in 2024.
That is an appealing prospect. After all, 70 million citizens voted for him. Surely he can touch a sizable percentage of them for campaign funds, money that he can use to fend off debts due in two years’ time. It would also stoke his ego to keep performing at rallies. I can’t imagine it would put him back in office; but then, I couldn’t imagine him there in the first place.
The problem with being out of office is that he loses the protection against prosecution it afforded him. If this transition becomes a fiasco, vengeful prosecutors will be eager to put him in jail rather than cut the usual deal. He might try granting himself a pardon, or resign (better than losing) to have President Pence give him one. Unfortunately, that would not cover legal action by the state of New York, his most immediate threat of imprisonment.
It’s a situation that calls for a real deal-maker. Trump is not capable of pulling it off, but I imagine that there are people in Washington who could manage something along these lines: get New York to agree to accept a fine, have the IRS resolve his misdeeds the same way, and (this is the tough part) have Trump agree to withdraw entirely from politics.
That would not be a death sentence. He could still pursue his original reason for a presidential bid: establish a cable network that would give him time and space to keep his base riled up and, for the first time, have a business that actually earns money. To make it truly profitable, he would have to stay out of management and let someone capable run it; perhaps Jared Kushner.
If all this sounds fanciful, it is better than some of the dark scenarios which are swirling around the Covid-ridden White House. What has disturbed serous thinkers is the president’s sudden move to decapitate Defense Department leadership. It may be the usual, childish spite, but some are concerned that something more ominous is afoot. By the time this is printed, other departments heads may have rolled: the FBI and CIA have been cited as targets.
Is this the seeding of some nefarious attempt at a coup? Even putting that in print seems ridiculous. That’s the sort of thing that happens in Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Russia and other countries run by dictators, not here in the United States.
Is Trump planning some extreme international move that will be hard to undo? He’s not known for careful planning, but he does act on impulse and at the moment, no one knows his state of mind.
How have we come to this point, where the norms of democratic behavior no longer apply? They are as essential to the functioning of our government as the Constitution and the law. Reckless behavior over the next 66 days can scar our republic so deeply that repair will take years.
As President-elect Joe Biden has reminded us, we have one president at a time. Donald Trump is currently in office with his hands on the levers of power. How he chooses to act is something we cannot predict or trust. No wonder we are worried.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
