Column: Not the time to take away health care

The ACA certainly is not perfect. If you will remember, President Obama signed the health care reform law on March 23, 2010. Things got off to a rocky start when the online enrollment for health insurance was difficult to navigate. Over the past decade, the law has been the subject of legal challenges, "repeal and replace" efforts, and repeatedly has been a top campaign issue.

Although polarizing, the ACA has extended health insurance coverage to millions of uninsured Americans and provided all Americans with health insurance consumer protections. It has been a lifeline for many of our patients. And, by reducing the skyrocketing demand for uncompensated care, it has helped ensure the economic vitality of Genesis and many health systems.

Without a strong replacement plan, a Supreme Court ruling overturning the ACA could be devastating for millions of Americans who buy affordable insurance through ACA marketplaces or who are on Medicaid due to the law’s expansion. As our nation grapples with a historic health crisis, now is not the time to take away the health insurance that is so important to millions.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that change and uncertainty will continue. So will our Genesis mission of compassionate, quality health services to all those in need. Safe, high quality, affordable, and accessible health care remains paramount for our patients and the communities we serve.

Doug Cropper is president and CEO of Genesis Health System.

