Column: Now is the time to shrink the Rock Island County Board

During my service on the Rock Island County Board, I have heard and participated in spirited debates on important issues: Hope Creek, adequate court facilities, taxes, ethics, good governance and more. But one issue has never caused any debate, at least as far as public comments made at board meetings is concerned: the county board is too big.
If a member of the public has come before us to argue that 25 board members is the right size for a county of 142,000, I apologize that I don’t recall their remarks. In contrast, public comments have long featured the steady drumbeat of those calling for downsizing. And they make a compelling case.
Since adding a professional county administrator in 2014, governance in Rock Island County has improved steadily, if sometimes at an agonizingly slow pace. The current board chair, Richard Brunk, is to be commended for working constructively with County Administrator Jim Snider to steady the ship and get some wind in her sails.
Now that processes have improved (with the caveat that much more needs to be done), it’s become very apparent that the role of board member has changed dramatically. Today’s board needs to provide oversight and accountability, while setting strategic direction and providing for the resources needed to implement strategy.
Management analysts will tell you that seven is the ideal size for a board to ensure effective and efficient decision-making. Smaller size is also about accountability: it’s tiresome to see members of my own party refuse to set taxes at a level necessary to fulfill promises we have made through collective bargaining to the employees of our county, who have consistently impressed us with their professionalism and dedication.
But seven is too small. One of the strengths of Rock Island County is our diversity. We are urban and rural; we are Black, Latino and white; there is tremendous wealth and profound poverty. Even though county governance is not as constituent-focused as a city council or village board, it remains imperative that the rich tapestry of communities making up our county find voice on our board.
Scott County, which has a five-member board elected at-large, has never had a person of color serve as supervisor, and women make only sporadic appearances among the otherwise all-male body. The Rock Island County Board needs to be big enough to avoid that fate.
What, then, is the ideal size? In the coming weeks, there will be plenty of opportunity to watch the clock tick down as different board sizes are debated, no doubt each supported by various artfully crafted arguments. The danger, of course, is that the board falls back to the decision-avoidance that plagued it in the past, meaning nothing is decided in the time required for a new map to be approved. Remember, nominating petitions for the 2022 election cycle begin circulating in just six months.
Fortunately, we don’t need to debate endlessly over size. That’s thanks to the 43,494 voters who, in a 2012 referendum, asked the county board to downsize to 15. That 72%-28% margin is about as conclusive as you’ll find in any election anywhere nowadays, and I see no compelling reason not to honor the expressed will of voters.
I hope board members of both parties get behind downsizing. But to my Democratic colleagues, I offer a reminder of Barack Obama’s challenge, made as a candidate in 2008, that ours be "a party that offers not just a difference in policies, but a difference in leadership."
Kai Swanson represents District 16 on the Rock Island County Board.
