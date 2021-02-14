Column: Now is the time to shrink the Rock Island County Board

During my service on the Rock Island County Board, I have heard and participated in spirited debates on important issues: Hope Creek, adequate court facilities, taxes, ethics, good governance and more. But one issue has never caused any debate, at least as far as public comments made at board meetings is concerned: the county board is too big.

If a member of the public has come before us to argue that 25 board members is the right size for a county of 142,000, I apologize that I don’t recall their remarks. In contrast, public comments have long featured the steady drumbeat of those calling for downsizing. And they make a compelling case.

Since adding a professional county administrator in 2014, governance in Rock Island County has improved steadily, if sometimes at an agonizingly slow pace. The current board chair, Richard Brunk, is to be commended for working constructively with County Administrator Jim Snider to steady the ship and get some wind in her sails.

Now that processes have improved (with the caveat that much more needs to be done), it’s become very apparent that the role of board member has changed dramatically. Today’s board needs to provide oversight and accountability, while setting strategic direction and providing for the resources needed to implement strategy.