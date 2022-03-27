Column: Observing Lent and 'Mothering Day'

This is busy day.

This afternoon, the NCAA Basketball Tournament is in its penultimate stage: the last "Elite Eight" games will be played in advance of the April 4 championship. This evening, the Oscars will name Hollywood’s best in many categories. Coincidentally, it is also 60th World Theatre Day.

The list goes on: National Exchange Club Day; National Scribble Day; Viagra Day; and Quirky Country Music Song Title Day, among others. It seems that, like every day in the calendar, March 27 has been picked to celebrate things from the serious to the silly.

But pride of place for today probably ought to be given to the date’s oldest observance: Laetare Sunday, the midpoint in Lent. If that’s something you didn’t know or forgot, you’ll be further surprised to learn it’s also "Mothering Sunday." It’s worth explaining.

The origin of Lent — including Laetare Sunday — goes back over 2,000 years ago. Mothering Sunday is a late-comer, arising in medieval times.

Before it had a name, Lent was a practice that arose in the earliest days of Christianity, before things got organized. St Irenaeus (130 - 202) wrote a letter to Pope St. Victor I describing the arguments among early Christian communities about the custom of fasting before Easter. It seemed that each church was devising its own approach.

In 325 C.E., the Council of Nicea, among other foundational decisions, dealt with Lent, focusing primarily on fasting rules. It didn’t take long for the 40 days of Lent to begin taking shape. It was Pope Gregory the Great (590 - 604) who settled the matter, fixing a period beginning on a Wednesday 46 days before Easter.

The duration was inspired by the Biblical account of Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness. Sundays were included in the the count, but the fast was to be suspended on those days. In practice, many churches (like mine) maintained the fast throughout. The original rule was tough: one meal a day, after 3 p.m.; no meat, fish, or dairy products.

Things started to ease up in the 9th century and by the 15th century, a second meal was permitted. Today, if it weren’t for Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday, we would scarcely be aware of Lent at all. Over the past century, the Catholic Church’s fasting requirements have been reduced by degrees to just two days: Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Given Lent’s early rules, you can understand why this day was special: the ordeal was halfway over. And that’s where we are today. The ancient Latin title is taken from the Introit of the Mass: 'Laetare Jerusalem' (Rejoice, O Jerusalem). The text refers to the city as a nourishing mother, the first of four maternal associations with the feast along with Mary, the mother of Jesus, mother church, and each human mother.

Mothering Sunday was a product of the Middle Ages, with emphasis on the church’s maternal role. Sometime in the 1500s, Christians in Great Britain began the practice of returning to their "mother" church on Laetare Sunday. That was either the church where they were baptized or the cathedral that was the "mother church" of the diocese. Members of each particular congregation would parade through the streets to their church, bearing the parish’s flag. There were occasional confrontations as each group struggled to get to the head of the line.

Over time, the occasion began a slow tilt toward a more secular celebration. In its early phase, servants were given the day off to visit their own parish and mothers. It soon became a family event, observed at church and at home. Secular aspects steadily crowded the sacred and the day became simply a time to honor one’s mother. By the end of the 19th century, even that custom had begun to lapse.

There were sporadic attempts in this country to celebrate mothers, beginning with Julia Ward Howe’s 1872 American Mother’s Day meeting devoted to promoting peace.

In 1908, Anna Jarvis started her campaign to honor her mother and all others in the United States. President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official in 1914, fixing it on the second Sunday in May. It inspired Britain’s Constance Penswick-Smith to revive Mothering Sunday in Britain seven years later. That movement spread to Ireland and Canada after World War I. It is now as familiar in Europe as Mother’s Day is in the U.S.

Across the globe, Mother’s Day is celebrated in more than 50 countries at different times in the spring. Most follow America’s May date; Mexico and many other Latin American countries opt for May 10; in Thailand, it was celebrated on Aug. 12, the birthday of a former queen.

Early on, merchants saw a great sales opportunity in Mother’s Day and helped promote the event. Many U.S . restaurants will have their year’s busiest day on May 8. The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend over $21 million on Mother's Day cards and gifts.

You have time to plan and save for the celebration. If you want to get the jump on things, you can take advantage of Mothering Day on this Laetare Sunday.

