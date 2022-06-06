Column:Ode to the arts

One of the most important lines for any person is that single line between your birth date and the day you die. Right now, I’m healthy. I’m happy. And, God-willing, want to paint and teach. I just want an exit strategy for my career. By planning this, I’m creating my legacy, which allows me to guide what can be possible. And what’s possible is the continuation of the art Academy and its education methods – helping students like me have a place to feel accepted, explore art, and learn.

I grew up in the Quad-Cities as a precocious kid who had Italian sass coming out my ears. When I started school, I really struggled with reading. As a first grader, I deciphered words by how the shapes and space worked together visually vs. recognizing letters. That was my first clue that my brain worked differently. Do you know any other 6-year-old that can draw an entire 3-D kitchen on an Etch-a-Sketch? While these skills were interesting, they made me feel out of place.

I eventually conquered reading, but where I really thrived was the arts. Unfortunately, there were few classes for children like me, the “artistic athletes”. I relied on mentors like my grandma and teachers — all who encouraged my artistic passion. They were my lifelines. This is why the legacy of the Art Academy is important to me. All children need an outlet to develop as individuals. The Academy isn’t for everybody, though. It’s for children who see in a different way. The misconception is that you must have talent to be in the Academy. No, you just need desire and determination. I can teach skills, but passion must come from within.

Art education is more than just being passionate about creation, though. It allows for concepts to be delivered in a more impactful way. Take the egg, for example. It’s a simple, ordinary object. But in art class, it becomes an extraordinary object. Kids learn how light reflects off the table to create highlights. And when standing on its end, the egg’s structure inspired Brunelleschi’s Opera del Duomo of Florence. Overall, studies show children who study art excel in other skills.

When I started teaching art 30-plus years ago; it was just two students in my home studio. That grew to teaching 125 students each week. Over the years, the teaching venues have changed but my style of teaching hasn’t — teaching the progression of how to observe and reproduce in a unique way. This approach gives students permission to see what they will and express that in their own way.

Post pandemic, our community is in great need for opportunities to grow and connect — children especially need this. For some life lessons, learning while at the art table doesn’t hurt as much. Like making mistakes. I always say, “It’s paper — we can get another sheet.” Learning to move beyond is a lesson best learned early. There are no trophies in art, just a lifetime of skills to be applied.

There are needs in our community and I’ve been trying to meet them with my Academy. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner the Figge art Museum and The Family Museum. The Art Academy will now continue, my legacy will live on. This merger will do wonders for the community — and the museums. It will connect the broader community and educate them about what both entities offer. In essence, we’re building a bridge through an education program.

When I am gone, I hope the community knows I was there for them. It didn’t matter whether there was a snowstorm or a pandemic, my art Academy doors were always open. And now I’m grateful that they will continue to be open.

Pat Bereskin owns Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf.

