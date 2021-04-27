Column: Old South's ideas still circulate

Now that justice has been rendered in the George Floyd murder; now that we have a calm and unprejudiced leader, will we finally make a decisive turn toward even-handed treatment of all our citizens? One can hope, but it’s too early to place any bets.

My caution is a consequence of having grown up shuttling between Memphis, Tennessee, and Greenwood, Mississippi. It was in a society in which slavery still existed. Not the the formal kind, where Black people were actually owned, but one in which they were trapped in a kind of economic, educational and social servitude.

Back then, they were still lynching Black people. In fact, the last one was just 40 years ago in Alabama. In the deep South, you could run over a Black man walking down the road at night and no official notice would be taken. White teenagers could kidnap an "uppity" Black adolescent, take him into the woods, castrate him, and suffer no consequences. They’d laugh about it later.

I used to marvel at the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of southern life. Growing up in that moist, warm climate, I found most of the adults I knew or met to be genteel and courteous, but there was a layer of savagery under it all that could erupt if a Black person looked you in the eye when talking to you, or failed to step aside to let you pass.