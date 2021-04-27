Column: Old South's ideas still circulate

"Save your Confederate money, boys; the South will rise again!"
That was a tagline used by Andy Griffith at the end of one of his comedy routines. It always got a laugh. It isn’t funny today.
While the states that rebelled against the Union — 160 years ago — are not preparing to break away again, they are on to something better: transforming the United States into the kind of autocratic, race-based society they fought so desperately to preserve.
That sounds far-fetched, I know; but look around and think about what you see. Across the country, states are passing laws to restrict voting rights for minorities; promote private education over public, making peaceful protests unlawful — even, in Florida, granting immunity to those who drive their cars into protesting citizens.
Our country is in the middle of several crises, any one of which could tilt us in an unanticipated direction. The pandemic gets the most attention just now; it’s personal and socially disruptive. But behind it is the deeper, more deadly threat posed by climate change. Economic inequality has been gnawing at the social fabric since the turn of the century. And under it all is the 400-year-old festering problem of racism.
Racial tensions have been running high for a year now, driven to the breaking point by the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin. Black men have been killed by police officers — and rioting civilians — for many years, but never quite like this: in well-documented, public view. What made it chilling was the fact that it wasn’t done in rage, just slowly and calmly, as if it were nothing exceptional; just another day at work.
Even with what appeared to be incontrovertible proof, there was serous doubt that Chauvin would be convicted. That had never happened before. Black lives matter, but they never seemed to in court. Such killings continue, but now the pattern has been broken. Suddenly, change seems possible.
That’s the hope, but is it a realistic one?
Think back to the election of Barack Obama. That was hailed as a sea change in this nation’s race relations. I was skeptical. Having grown up in the South, I sensed that it would have an adverse impact. Oddly enough, it wasn’t so much that we had a Black president, but that a Black family would be living in the White House; that a Black woman would be our First Lady.
So, what happened? The number of white nationalist organizations, Ku Klux Klans, and Neo-Nazis groups increased. Sales of guns skyrocketed. A change at the top was not going to do it.
After Obama’s two terms, the country turned to a racist president. White nationalist activity surged, with Trump’s carefully-coded encouragement. If he had not completely bungled the Covid pandemic, I think he had a fair shot at being re-elected.
His loss was not taken well by his followers. At his summons, the Capitol was invaded and the Confederate battle flag was paraded in the halls of Congress. It was not quite the shelling of Fort Sumter, but it signaled that our states were not as united as we had imagined.
Now that justice has been rendered in the George Floyd murder; now that we have a calm and unprejudiced leader, will we finally make a decisive turn toward even-handed treatment of all our citizens? One can hope, but it’s too early to place any bets.
My caution is a consequence of having grown up shuttling between Memphis, Tennessee, and Greenwood, Mississippi. It was in a society in which slavery still existed. Not the the formal kind, where Black people were actually owned, but one in which they were trapped in a kind of economic, educational and social servitude.
Back then, they were still lynching Black people. In fact, the last one was just 40 years ago in Alabama. In the deep South, you could run over a Black man walking down the road at night and no official notice would be taken. White teenagers could kidnap an "uppity" Black adolescent, take him into the woods, castrate him, and suffer no consequences. They’d laugh about it later.
I used to marvel at the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of southern life. Growing up in that moist, warm climate, I found most of the adults I knew or met to be genteel and courteous, but there was a layer of savagery under it all that could erupt if a Black person looked you in the eye when talking to you, or failed to step aside to let you pass.
Living in that atmosphere, a person absorbs racism as easily as one breathes, all the while convinced of not being racist. It’s an instinctive reaction we share with all animals: comfortable in our herd, but suspicious of those who are, in any way, different. (Theoretically, self-aware humans are able to rise above their animal nature. We need more proof.)
And it is to this primitive instinct that politicians and unscrupulous citizens turn when looking to make a buck or find a path to power. Donald Trump is no longer center stage, but continues to work from the sidelines. Others are eager to take his place and strive to demonstrate that they are even more Trumpian than he. (Watch Tucker Carlson on Fox to see how it’s done.)
Given the country’s frazzled, emotional state, one wonders how we can manage to calm things down sufficiently to deal effectively with even one of our multiple problems. All of them can be traced directly or aslant to what lay at the heart of the Confederacy: a single-minded focus on maintaining the supremacy and privilege of a white, wealthy aristocracy.
Confederate money may no longer have value, but the old South’s ideas and prejudices continue to circulate.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.