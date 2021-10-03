Column: On balance, a sometime thing

Roused from sleep by an alarm or a brightening day, I roll over and find Rosinante standing by my bed. Appropriately named for the horse on which Don Quixote tilted at windmills, my red Rollator bears me into the shower, keeping me from tilting and windmilling as I progress.
Another metal steed, Arion, awaits me at the foot of the stairway. Like the divine black horse that bore King Adrastus of Argos, one of Euripides’ "Seven Against Thebes," to safety, it carries me from kitchen, to dining room, to desk, to rocker: the four corners of my first-floor world.
The 15 steps that separate them are an adventure, particularly when something must be carried from one level to the other. As long as there is a rail to grasp, the weaving is from side to side; up and down are under control. The two steps that separate the north and south flights are taken with nothing to hang onto. It is a brief, but intense, aerobic exercise.
Between the red and black handles of Rosinante and Arion, I move at ease. Out of the house, on my own, walking becomes a comedy routine; hilarious to watch, but a grim business for the actor. Those short stretches from doorway to car, car to grocery store, put all the excitement in the day that I can handle.
At my age, balance is a sometime thing. My inner gyroscope worked for decades, from somersaults to dancing, but nothing lasts forever. A few decades ago, the nerve ends in the soles of my feet decided to retire. Suddenly, my brain had no idea what was going on down there.
I discovered this one day when steadying on a ladder. As I wrestled with an overhead light bulb, I felt my feet sliding off the step. I looked down and the sensation stopped. Returning to the task, I once again felt them moving. The diagnosis was neuropathy. My career on ladders was over.
It’s hard to be sure when the other end started having trouble. Several passionate readers will tell you that my mind has been out of balance for most of my life — and they could be right. But I suspect that contracting covid last November moved my sense of uncertainty from bottom to top.
I suffered few effects from the experience, apart from dropping 15 pounds in one week — something I had been trying to achieve for years. There seemed to be nothing more than a slight accentuation in fatigue and shortness of breath. But then came periods of brain fog. (No, I don’t write when that happens.) And the unsteadiness now bounces from head to foot.
That’s the what and how of it. But I can’t be sure which to blame: advancing age or covid. Both are probably at fault, but whether or not covid played a role intrigues me. The truth is we simply haven’t gotten our arms around all aspects of the pandemic. We make discoveries as it mutates its way through the world. It’s hard to analyze and sort it all out while we are trying to bring it under control.
All I can be sure of is that I walk like a drunk without the consolations of the hard stuff.
Aging is both a challenge and a puzzle. From talking to others of my age (they are getting harder to find) I have discovered that none of us has a sense of inner change. Within, we seem to have remained in our 20s or 30s — a few in their teens. The spirit may remain young, but the equipment that carries it along suffers from continual wear. I remember the hard-charging guy who used to live here; I just can’t find him in the mirror.
I recall him when noting the number of repairs and changes made during my 66 years in this house. On the rare occasions when I struggle up to the attic, I see the room built single-handedly for the boys and wonder how I did it. I dimly recall getting those 4X8 sheets of drywall into the ceiling without help, but can’t imagine how. From laying tile in the downstairs bathroom to installing electrical fixtures, my weekends were spent as a handy man, But that was then, when money was short and Bernadette was an ambitious straw boss.
Bernie was even busier than I and even more dedicated to hard work. Her inability to slow down during the last 20 years of her life was costly. After an early diagnosis of osteoporosis, she continued to undertake strenuous tasks, breaking bones in the process. After losing a vertebra, and enduring an unspeakably painful operation and tortured recovery, she still found it hard to accept inactivity. She never took a lesson from that, but I did.
Now, when I think of moving that heavy box to the basement, I think again and get help. It is a blow to my pride not to be completely self-sufficient, but it’s a blow I have learned to take. Along with a few lessons learned the hard way; such as sitting down to put on your trousers.
We like to think that, with age, comes wisdom. To my mind, it comes mostly with debility and hard-earned caution. True, there is no wisdom without experience. but it is important to put that experience to use and in context. If the body insists on falling apart, it can be balanced by continuing to exercise the mind, continually learning and questioning. Rightly employed, it should also breed tolerance, understanding and sympathy for others.
It can also help us see things from a different angle. I used to think Tim Conway’s old man shuffle on the Mary Tyler Show was funny. I now see it as instructive.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.