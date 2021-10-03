Column: On balance, a sometime thing

Aging is both a challenge and a puzzle. From talking to others of my age (they are getting harder to find) I have discovered that none of us has a sense of inner change. Within, we seem to have remained in our 20s or 30s — a few in their teens. The spirit may remain young, but the equipment that carries it along suffers from continual wear. I remember the hard-charging guy who used to live here; I just can’t find him in the mirror.

I recall him when noting the number of repairs and changes made during my 66 years in this house. On the rare occasions when I struggle up to the attic, I see the room built single-handedly for the boys and wonder how I did it. I dimly recall getting those 4X8 sheets of drywall into the ceiling without help, but can’t imagine how. From laying tile in the downstairs bathroom to installing electrical fixtures, my weekends were spent as a handy man, But that was then, when money was short and Bernadette was an ambitious straw boss.

Bernie was even busier than I and even more dedicated to hard work. Her inability to slow down during the last 20 years of her life was costly. After an early diagnosis of osteoporosis, she continued to undertake strenuous tasks, breaking bones in the process. After losing a vertebra, and enduring an unspeakably painful operation and tortured recovery, she still found it hard to accept inactivity. She never took a lesson from that, but I did.