Column: On COVID-19, follow the science

This week we celebrated the 55th anniversary of the Older Americans Act (OAA). The OAA funds many social service programs that keep older adults healthy and independent.

Important pieces of this legislation include evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention programs. The Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans believes our elected officials are failing us on evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention.

One of the most important factors in preventing coronavirus is accurate information. Shutting down the economy was a difficult decision, but we were facing a new virus with no known treatment or cure. The world is on a learning curve looking for best practices and treatments to stop the spread of the virus. It is understandable that mistakes could be made but unforgivable that best practices are ignored.

The Trump administration squandered precious time downplaying the seriousness of this virus, shifting blame and failing to develop a national response. Initially, experts didn’t know asymptomatic people could spread the virus, and many believed young people were immune. Public health experts learned COVID-19 is most infectious soon after infection and less infectious later; they also recognize asymptomatic transmission and the importance of masks.