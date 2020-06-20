Column: On race, a personal accounting

The United States finds itself scrambling to do something right now to cure our centuries-old sin of racism. It took the slow killing of a black man in Minneapolis to set off a world-wide revulsion. You and I were not there, but we are implicated in that appalling scene and others that preceded it.
It’s time to make an inward account of where we stand in this moment and that history.
Here’s mine.
When I grew up, in every Southern household of even modest means there was a black maid. In Greenwood, Mississippi, where we visited most summers, it was Rosie. In those days, I used to play with Rosie's son, Sammy. The two of us spent the day scampering around, taking alternate licks from a candy sucker until it was gone.
One summer, I came for my annual visit and asked where Sammy was. Aunt Rose told me Sammy wouldn't be coming over to play any more. When I asked why not, she told me that, after a certain age, blacks and whites did not play together.
I told her I didn't care what others did; Sammy was my friend and I wanted to see him. She then told me that Sammy didn't want to come over. That, I refused to believe.
I kicked up such a fuss that she finally took me over to Sammy's house. He was sitting on the porch swing when we drove up and got up as I walked over to meet him. I said hello and put out my hand. He took it, but I knew right away from his weak grip and the way he averted his eyes that something was wrong.
The talk was halting and without spirit. Aunt Rose and Rosie waited until I ran out of steam, and then Aunt Rose drove me home. I never saw Sammy again. It was one of the most troubling incidents of my childhood. It was bad enough that Aunt Rose and my elders had somehow decreed that Sammy and I were no longer to be friends, but Sammy's acquiescence in this monstrous business was stunning.
It was the beginning of my discontent with the South and its "special problem," a discontent that made me decide that I belonged up North. In my innocence, I had the foolish notion that Northerners were superior to this kind of behavior.
After coming North to attend college, I discovered that things up here were different in degree, not in kind. Down South, the relationship between blacks and whites may have been a disfigured one, but it was at least a relationship.
I had spent all of my life with a black person in my home. I discovered that, up North, it was a rare event for a black person to visit a white home and vice versa.
This is not to say that I am somehow wondrously devoid of prejudice. I may have started worrying about the problem at an early age, but I was never free from it. From then until now I have stepped back and forth over the line I drew as a child and, like you, will probably be doing that kind of tap dance as long as I live.
An example: I bridled at the rule that blacks and whites were to sit in separate seats on buses and streetcars. I often registered my disapproval by going to the back of the bus and sitting near a black passenger.
Yet, one summer day as I was half-dozing near the rear of the bus, a black man sat down next to me. I jumped up as if I had been stung. The man asked what was wrong; he was tired and just wanted to sit. By this time, my mind was in focus and I began to blush with shame. I walked to the front of the bus and stood there for the rest of the trip, unable to correct my behavior.
Another memory: I had begun to pal around with a boy in my eighth grade class. He was amoral and thus fascinating. One day he complained that a black boy was giving him trouble and somehow convinced me to join him and a friend in "putting the boy in his place."
To my amazement, I found myself part of a small gang of whites trooping over to confront a black gang. My friend handed me two rocks and counseled me to hold one in each hand to facilitate fighting. Fortunately, someone saw the groups converging and called the police. A squad car pulled up before a blow could be landed and, much relieved, I headed for home.
The next day, my friend was relating the incident to my mother. My mother said he ought to be ashamed of himself and told him (these words are burned into my memory), "Don would never do such a thing."
My buddy, who ceased being my friend at that moment, responded, "What do you mean? He was there with a rock in each hand." The look my mother gave me, a mixture of disbelief, disillusionment, and sorrow, is one I can summon in an instant. I am not exaggerating to say it was the single worst moment of my life.
The point is that, with all my convictions, I could still be drawn into the kind of behavior I regularly deplored. I am not unique. There are subtle pulls toward racist behavior in everyone's life and the struggle to be fair and just is never wholly won.
Unfortunately, the world is filled with politicians and commentators who aggravate racial tensions if they can find a personal advantage in so doing.
Such people make the odds against achieving racial harmony so heavy no practical person would bet against them. Yet we must find a way to buck the odds. Despite what others say — and what we sometimes tell ourselves — we must empty our hands of rocks, sit in peace with the man on the bus and, in contravention of social rules, keep playing with Sammy.
