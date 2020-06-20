Column: On race, a personal accounting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States finds itself scrambling to do something right now to cure our centuries-old sin of racism. It took the slow killing of a black man in Minneapolis to set off a world-wide revulsion. You and I were not there, but we are implicated in that appalling scene and others that preceded it.

It’s time to make an inward account of where we stand in this moment and that history.

Here’s mine.

When I grew up, in every Southern household of even modest means there was a black maid. In Greenwood, Mississippi, where we visited most summers, it was Rosie. In those days, I used to play with Rosie's son, Sammy. The two of us spent the day scampering around, taking alternate licks from a candy sucker until it was gone.

One summer, I came for my annual visit and asked where Sammy was. Aunt Rose told me Sammy wouldn't be coming over to play any more. When I asked why not, she told me that, after a certain age, blacks and whites did not play together.

I told her I didn't care what others did; Sammy was my friend and I wanted to see him. She then told me that Sammy didn't want to come over. That, I refused to believe.