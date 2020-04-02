Column: On the front lines of COVID-19 crisis

• And let's not forget the farmworkers who continue to be housed in crowded, substandard facilities, herded onto buses and then made to work 12-hour-plus days for little pay in order to harvest the food that continues to sustain a nation even through our lockdown.

• Then there are the men and women who toil in meat processing plants, doing the harshest, coldest, most demanding work in food prep as they get the beef, pork and chicken ready for the cooks. And there are also dishwashers, cashiers — plus the people who pick and pack for fast food and grocery delivery services — and the drivers who deliver the fresh food to your door.

I could go on and on, but from the people in suits to those in lab coats and regular street clothes, a few things bind these immigrants together. The first being that they are likely to be working without the personal protective gear necessary to ensure that they will remain healthy enough to continue providing their essential-to-America services.

The second is that no matter where they go, immigrants are at high risk for being harassed and sneered at as dirty, infectious foreigners by people following our president's lead as he continues to demonize immigrants, especially those from Asian countries.