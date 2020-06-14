Column: Open all of the Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad Cities is one regional economy. When the Quad Cities Chamber was founded in 2010, there was a strong desire among the business community to promote the Quad Cities region as one economy and encourage balanced growth. It is hard to deny the facts — a majority of Quad Citizens live in one city or state, work in another, enjoy the amenities, shops and restaurants of another. It is one of the reasons we have two states collaborating to build a new world class Interstate-74 bridge. People and commerce flow back and forth so frequently that without signs at the city or state borders, a newcomer would not know where one city or state begins and ends. Well, not for long.

The difference between Iowa and Illinois is quite noticeable during the COVID-19 era and will only continue. Currently, Quad Citizens are required to wear masks in public in Illinois, but not in Iowa. Today, mass gatherings can happen in Iowa, while only gatherings of 10 or less can happen in Illinois.