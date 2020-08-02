Column: Oppose rollback of clean air standards

Nationally, 288,000 jobs are associated with clean vehicle technologies, and by 2030, our state could expect 7,400 new jobs if these standards remain in place. Consumers also stand to benefit from not rolling back clean car standards. The current standards have already saved Iowans $370 million, and households can expect to save $2,450 by 2030 if these standards are protected. It is clear that Iowa needs clean car standards to spur economic development in our state and help families save.

As a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, I take my job seriously to fight for Iowa’s health and economy, and that is why I support these standards. Unfortunately, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has been silent as Wheeler rolls back a policy that has benefited our state. Iowans need her to take a stand and oppose the clean car standards rollback, as well as the Trump administration's attack on the ability of states to adopt their own vehicle pollution limits to protect the health of their citizens.