Column: Our 20-year adventure in Afghanistan

The Taliban moved immediately and took control faster than we anticipated. What is truly surprising is that Baradar seems content to let us finish our hurried withdrawal without interference. So far so good. The bad news is that the Western, secular ideas and mores that began to flourish in the country’s major cities will probably end, to the cost of women’s freedom and children’s education.

It might be instructive to ask who and what constitutes the Taliban. It started with an earnest young Pushtan, Mohammad Omar, who taught at a madrassas in rural Afghanistan. He was outraged at the way the country’s contending warlords sexually abused young boys and girls. He organized his 50 students (Taliban means students) and went to war. By 1996, he had established the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate.

When several Islamic clerics demanded the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas, he refused, deciding that they were historic monuments of no religious import. But when outsiders asked to spend money to repair the statues, he was outraged that they would spend money on statues rather than help a starving population and agreed to their destruction. Ironically, this brought him to the world’s attention.