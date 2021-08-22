Column: Our 20-year adventure in Afghanistan

Our 20-year adventure in Afghanistan is finally closing. There was no good way out of this ill-conceived war. The end always promised to be precipitate and messy. And so it was.
We invaded Afghanistan when the Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar refused to give up Osama bin Laden, the renegade Saudi who authorized the 9/11 attack. Osama, Omar and others had been part of the Mujahedeen, a group the United States supported during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (If you aren’t interested in reading current history, watch the movie, "Charlie Wilson’s War". It’s an eye-opener.)
Around that time, I cited in this space an old proverb which cannot be certainly ascribed to anyone, but had been in circulation for many years: "Afghanistan is where great empires go to die." While not universally true (at least two subcontinent conquerors headquartered there for decades) it certainly proved true for Genghis Khan, Great Britain, Russia, and now, perhaps, the United States.
Our defeat there is the latest in a string of foreign campaigns which ended badly, Vietnam and Iraq being prime exemplars. Reading the history of these involvements is depressing. We seem to launch into these things with no understanding exactly who or why we are fighting. We have slogans and a sense of righteousness, but ambition and heavy armament are a poor substitute for clarity of purpose.
The sudden collapse in Afghanistan was predictable. The process leading up to it was filled with fits and starts. It began with a surprise announcement from former President Donald Trump that he was going to meet Taliban leaders at Camp David in September, 2019. That quickly fell apart and the project was downgraded. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Taliban leader Adbul Ghani Baradar Akhund five months later in Doha.
Taliban founder Mohammad Omar had died a few years earlier. His close friend (he gave Akhund the nickname Baradar, or "Brother") had spent a decade in a Pakistani prison, but Trump requested his release for the meeting. No one representing the existing government of Afghanistan was present, which speaks volumes of our regard for the regime we created.
At that meeting, we agreed to withdraw troops within 14 months if the Taliban acted with restraint. Pompeo has political ambitions, so he did not sign the document. That was left up to our Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. It was bad enough that Pompeo had a photograph taken with Ghani.
The problem was that there was no solid control over various Taliban groups within the country, so sporadic attacks continued. Still, we planned to be out by last March or April, and the Taliban prepared for a takeover. That dithered on until President Joe Biden announced the treaty would be honored: We would be out by the end of August.
The Taliban moved immediately and took control faster than we anticipated. What is truly surprising is that Baradar seems content to let us finish our hurried withdrawal without interference. So far so good. The bad news is that the Western, secular ideas and mores that began to flourish in the country’s major cities will probably end, to the cost of women’s freedom and children’s education.
It might be instructive to ask who and what constitutes the Taliban. It started with an earnest young Pushtan, Mohammad Omar, who taught at a madrassas in rural Afghanistan. He was outraged at the way the country’s contending warlords sexually abused young boys and girls. He organized his 50 students (Taliban means students) and went to war. By 1996, he had established the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate.
When several Islamic clerics demanded the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas, he refused, deciding that they were historic monuments of no religious import. But when outsiders asked to spend money to repair the statues, he was outraged that they would spend money on statues rather than help a starving population and agreed to their destruction. Ironically, this brought him to the world’s attention.
When President George W. Bush demanded that he turn Osama bin Laden over, he refused, contending that it was against Islam’s laws of hospitality. Thus began our invasion and 20-year war of occupation. Omar eluded capture, escaping to Pakistan (which has consistently played a duplicitous role in our Mideast adventures, enriching its leaders in the process) and later quietly returned to Afghanistan, where he lived out his last years about three miles from one of our largest military encampments.
And thus we, and our allies, began pouring money into the region, training an army that wasn’t much interested, propping up a government which commanded little respect, and beginning to transform its traditional society, which angered as many as it pleased.
Other resistance groups appeared, principally ISIS and remnants of al Qaeda, but the Taliban gained the most adherents and coalesced around Omar’s closest companion, Baradar. And it is he who currently presides over a transition.
Where we go from here, no one knows. Afghanistan historically has been not so much a country as a collection of contending tribes, bound together by a deep resentment of outsiders. Whatever happens from this point, it is doubtful that we will return, once our military and and civilians have left.
Consumed as we are just now with climate, covid, and attendant problems, we still remain the strongest country the world, but little wiser than the rest. Building democracy overseas was a noble ambition, but restoring it at home is a necessity. We have spent time, blood and money in fighting real and possible terrorists abroad. Time now to pay attention to domestic terrorists at home.
