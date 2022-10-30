Column: Our current fears will not be soothed in a one-day deal. And they’re not going away whoever wins

The signs are everywhere: the scary season is upon us. In almost every neighborhood, there is at least one house welcoming Halloween. Orange lights, grotesque symbols and figures abound. Some yards are stuffed with inflatable decorations; here and there at least a lonely Jack-O-Lantern glows in the dark.

Costumed youngsters will be out tomorrow evening in quest of handouts, often under the watchful gaze of their parents or older siblings. Although the holiday was built on placating “ghosties, goblins, and long-legged beasties,” very few now take such creatures seriously. What was originally a confrontation with death and the spectral world, is now a time for adult parties and kids dressing up for “trick-or-treating.” Tricks are largely a thing of the past, candy’s the game.

We turn to TV shows, movies, and books for passing chills and frights, which we don’t take seriously. We even turn horror into comedy, as in “Son of Frankenstein” and “The Munsters.” While this is truly a scary time of year, it isn’t because of Halloween.

The scary day arrives on November 8th, our political Halloween, when the nation makes its choices, deciding which party will be in charge for the next two years, with what kinds of truly frightening candidates winding up in office. Our current fears will not be soothed in a one-day deal. And they’re not going away whoever wins. That’s because COVID, climate, and economic concerns aren’t either.

One hopes for the best. That seems unlikely, given the overpowering nastiness of the current campaign. That’s unfortunate, because both the left and the right possess part of the answer to our problems, but they don’t appear to be in the mood for cooperation.

Candidates are digging into the bottom of the sewer for material in these final days because a lot is at stake. Everyone deplores negative campaigning, but it works. Only a small percentage of citizens follow governmental issues closely throughout the year, which makes them susceptible at election time to slander, misrepresentations and outright lies. Do you think they would spend all that money on this garbage if it weren’t effective?

Democrats see this election as an all-out effort to prevent a return to the days of the robber barons, with faceless corporate heavyweights and financial con artists taking the place of industrial tycoons of a hundred years ago. They are convinced they have the issues on their side, but reason isn’t what wins elections.

The GOP views it as a desperate struggle to put the New Deal’s commitment to individual citizens behind us, once and for all. The last eighty years have been a frustrating experience for traditional Republicans. The government’s welfare programs - social security, Medicare, health and education initiatives - and its presumption in trying to regulate commerce, public safety, and behavior for the public good - are now deeply woven into the fabric of American society.

What conservatives view as an aberration, most citizens now regard as a normal part of life. The Old Guard has been laboring against this situation since before the days of Senator Bob Taft. Eisenhower’s embrace of social security in 1952 was a bitter pill for Taft and his followers and the rapid spread of social programs throughout this and other democracies made it seem to them as if the whole world had gone mad. “The business of government is business.”

You can understand their anger, whether you sympathize with them or not.

Despite conservatives’ best efforts, governmental involvement in all aspects of life seems to increase every year, even when government is wholly under their control. Their numerous think tanks agree that it will take a shaking of the foundations to undo it all. In fact, it won’t happen without a collapse of our economy, and we have come close enough to that in the past eight years to give Taft’s heirs some hope.

It must be frustrating for Joe Biden. He seems to be exactly the kind of president we want in theory: patient, thoughtful, willing to listen to all sides of an argument before making a firm decision, determined to follow through on his promises despite the intractable nature of the problems we face.

None of that matters. The palpable, visceral hatred of President Obama was expressed in terms of opposition to his programs, but the real problem was his color. You’re not supposed to say that, and it is vehemently denied, but I was raised in the south and grew up understanding just how racism works. As Obama’s vice-president Biden is stuck with the residue of that unreasoning opposition.

While you shouldn’t try generalizing about elections across the country there is a mighty effort to do just that: to nationalize what should be local choices. Demonizing Nancy Pelosi or Kevin McCarthy in House races or Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell in Senate contests strikes me as silly, but then I’m not in the game.

You can pray for deliverance from all this scary stuff, but the more effective action is to vote a week from Tuesday, thoughtfully and carefully.

Then start praying.