Column: Our enduring quest for unity

Wednesday’s inauguration, to everyone’s relief, was not only safe, but inspiring. The traditions were observed within necessary constraints. The subsequent celebration made imaginative use of television’s versatility and ubiquity. It was the longest stretch of time I’ve spent in front of a TV set in years and I never lost interest.
As a practitioner of the medium in its early days, I admired the way everything seemed to be covered: oaths of office by president, vice-president, and three new senators; the ceremonial parade without spectators; signing of executive orders; a new Senate session, and an initial press briefing.
Covid precautions meant there were no subsequent social events; no dinners, dances, or gatherings. Instead, we were offered a lengthy celebration — live and taped — that seemed to touch every part of the country. Participants were a mix of noted performers and private citizens, emceed by Tom Hanks with statements from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
In the midst of such a diverse occasion, you found an organizing theme that was touched on in several ways: Unity, "the most elusive goal in a democracy" in President Biden’s words. That’s something we have pursued for well over 200 years now; one that seems always just beyond our grasp. The Jan. 6 insurrection made it seem a hopeless ideal. Two weeks later, we dared to aspire to it again.
The nation’s founders set an impossible standard in the lofty language of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, declaring ours a nation of equals. In those days, the equals were white men only, but the words they set in law opened the door to everyone, something we have been trying to make real ever since.
Democracy is an idea that has been tried and found wanting several times. It was too hard to hold onto within closed societies of race, culture and religion. How dare we hope to make it function in a nation as diverse as ours, populated by immigrants from around the world, representing every shade of skin color, belief, culture or tradition.
E pluribus unum — out of many one. We’ve stamped it on our coins, and declared on our currency to be novus order seclorum — the new order of the ages. Those are ideas from the Enlightenment that fired our founders’ imagination, if not their practice. We are the world’s great experiment to see if it can be made permanent.
In his speech, the president cited several divides and inequities which must be addressed: between political parties, rural and urban populations, poor and wealthy; races, religions, cultures. The toughest of these is our 400-year-old problem with slavery, actual until the Emancipation; virtual ever since in education, employment, opportunity, housing and society. How can we deal with such an intractable problem?
I think back to the time when we tried to in Rock Island. Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society initiative included a program called Model Cities. It was designed to deal with inequities in depressed urban communities. My wife, Bernadette, was involved in utilizing it to do something about racism. I signed on.
In the wake of Martin Luther King’s assassination in 1968, the group convened a large community meeting in the Rock Island High School field house. There we committed to breaking down racial barriers. This meant getting to know each other, not as members of a group, but as individuals.
So it was that she and I took part in home visit exchanges. I recall an evening we spent with R.C. Babers’ family in the West End of Rock Island. I thought it a great idea. Black people were always in white homes down south, but only as domestics. Meeting others as equals in our homes was the perfect way to do it. It was one of several exchanges we made.
Unfortunately, the city decided to use the money appropriated for Model Cities to build the Martin Luther King Center, which was a fine addition to the area, but had the practical effect of ending the city’s involvement and, with it, the home visit program. Nationwide, Model Cities ended in 1974.
In the early '60s, while researching a TV documentary on local law enforcement, I had a few visits with the chief of police. I asked him about ending Black-on-Black problems in the West End. He frankly admitted that calls for help from that area often went unanswered. That meant that police protection for almost one-fifth of the city’s population was a sometime thing. In those days, this was not an unusual practice.
We have made progress in this matter and other aspects of racism, but not with what you could call blinding speed. Wednesday’s call from the White House for unity was urgent: to make one nation out of the many who inhabit it. Race relations is prominent on the agenda, but so are climate, covid, financial equity and a litany of other problems that seem overwhelming.
I haven’t spent time with Joe Biden for over 50 years. He couldn’t pick me out of a two-man line-up. But what I saw of him then, I sense now on TV. His determination, empathy, and spirituality have only deepened over time. Maybe, just maybe, he can move us to forge a new, truly democratic order for the ages.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.