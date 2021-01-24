Column: Our enduring quest for unity

I think back to the time when we tried to in Rock Island. Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society initiative included a program called Model Cities. It was designed to deal with inequities in depressed urban communities. My wife, Bernadette, was involved in utilizing it to do something about racism. I signed on.

In the wake of Martin Luther King’s assassination in 1968, the group convened a large community meeting in the Rock Island High School field house. There we committed to breaking down racial barriers. This meant getting to know each other, not as members of a group, but as individuals.

So it was that she and I took part in home visit exchanges. I recall an evening we spent with R.C. Babers’ family in the West End of Rock Island. I thought it a great idea. Black people were always in white homes down south, but only as domestics. Meeting others as equals in our homes was the perfect way to do it. It was one of several exchanges we made.

Unfortunately, the city decided to use the money appropriated for Model Cities to build the Martin Luther King Center, which was a fine addition to the area, but had the practical effect of ending the city’s involvement and, with it, the home visit program. Nationwide, Model Cities ended in 1974.