Column: Our fates are tied together

Record fires in Australia, record heat in Alaska, and last spring in Iowa and elsewhere along the Mississippi River, the longest-lasting flood period since 1927 were all made considerably worse by weather events that were more extreme because of increasing climate risk.
We are mayors of cities at opposite ends of the Mississippi River and together we lead a bipartisan coalition of 95 municipalities along America’s central waterway.
Unfortunately, the events of the past year have demonstrated what the future may have in store for our river basin. The Mississippi River Basin is the most agriculturally productive zone on Earth, supplying $164.6 billion in agricultural products each year to the U.S. and foreign markets. Crops and supply chains are vulnerable to climate impacts such as cold shocks, dry spells and flooding. Flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers last spring disrupted trade and caused more than an estimated $2 billion in damage to crops and infrastructure — adding to the $200 billion in losses we have experienced since 2005. Some areas of the river were above flood stage for over 270 consecutive days — about nine months of the year with high water.
When the basin is hurting, all of the United States suffers in the form of lower crop yields and increased damage to critical infrastructure.
What the communities along the Mississippi need is local, state and national leaders who offer real solutions like investing in disaster prevention and relief and addressing the root causes driving increased risk.
At the local level, our coalition, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, has banded together to share information and innovation, such as natural infrastructure solutions to hold flood waters — as well as to advocate for proposals to reduce the impact of such disasters. Solutions such as a resilience revolving loan fund, environmental impact bonds, recovery bonds and infrastructure restoration along the entire river can protect our communities.
Aggregating data about the damage from last spring’s floods helped demonstrate to policymakers and the public the scale of the disaster, working to ensure response and recovery were deployed more effectively.
The challenges facing Bettendorf are similar to those shouldered by Baton Rouge. Our economies and our ecosystems are tied together by the mighty Mississippi. Our problems cannot be solved by individual communities in isolation — we can only succeed when we cooperate across our differences. When it comes to tackling climate risk on a national and a global scale, genuine cooperation across our federal government and between countries is crucial to hold each other accountable, prevent the worst impacts and keep our markets whole.
The worsening climate impact facing communities across the Mississippi River Basin, which encompasses 31 states, must receive more attention in the electoral debates and the national conversation this year. Anyone vying for higher office is invited to tour our devastated areas and talk with us in detail about what it will really take to secure our economy.
This goes for American engagement with the rest of the world, too. We applaud the administration for taking substantive steps to restore open trade between the U.S. and China, and are hopeful the next phase of negotiations will build on this progress, including the removal of tariffs on American soybeans shipped to China. Further, we congratulate the administration on the successful update of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which will provide stability for exports to the Mississippi River Corridor’s two largest trading partners.
Market success relies on maintaining both natural and built infrastructure, so we are able to produce and move our products sustainably. The 2019 flooding brought the dire consequences of emphasizing response over resilience to our doorsteps. Americans from our communities are looking for leaders who recognize that America’s interest is best served by urgent and ambitious action at every level of government to ensure the safety, security and prosperity of us all in the decades to come.
Sharon Weston Broome is the mayor of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Bob Gallagher is the mayor of Bettendorf. They are co-chairs of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.