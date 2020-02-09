Column: Our fates are tied together

Record fires in Australia, record heat in Alaska, and last spring in Iowa and elsewhere along the Mississippi River, the longest-lasting flood period since 1927 were all made considerably worse by weather events that were more extreme because of increasing climate risk.

Unfortunately, the events of the past year have demonstrated what the future may have in store for our river basin. The Mississippi River Basin is the most agriculturally productive zone on Earth, supplying $164.6 billion in agricultural products each year to the U.S. and foreign markets. Crops and supply chains are vulnerable to climate impacts such as cold shocks, dry spells and flooding. Flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers last spring disrupted trade and caused more than an estimated $2 billion in damage to crops and infrastructure — adding to the $200 billion in losses we have experienced since 2005. Some areas of the river were above flood stage for over 270 consecutive days — about nine months of the year with high water.