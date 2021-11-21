Column: Our great secular feast

Last week, I received an email from a reader who expressed his exasperation at my choice of topic last Sunday. He found my discussion of a meeting of Catholic bishops to be of little interest to the average reader. He then went on to describe a list of the many problems, local and national, real and imaginary, that beset the ordinary citizen.
Thus admonished, I cast about for a topic that might be preoccupying Quad-Citians and found the answer in this Thursday’s observance of Thanksgiving. It is America’s great secular feast, involving a family meal of stuffed turkey "with all the trimmings," pumpkin pie, genial camaraderie, and afternoon football on television.
It bring together some cherished traditions: evoking ideas of gratitude for the earth’s bounty, Puritans seeking religious freedom, the oft-overlooked — and later regretted — generosity of our indigenous people, the blossoming of democracy among the Five Nations tribes inhabiting New England, and man’s passion for games involving balls.
There is much to study in all these topics, especially in the account of how the five warring nations were talked into peace by the commanding Hiawatha and the critical role played by women in the process. But the subject with the deepest roots is, surprisingly, football.
As far back as you dig into the history of Western Civilization, you find men spending time and expending prodigious energy in chasing balls of varying sizes and shapes.
So common was the sport 2,500 years ago, that Antiphanes, a Greek playwright, cited it in one of his 300 comedies: "He seized the ball and passed it to a team-mate while dodging another and laughing. He pushed it out of the way of another. Another fellow player he raised to his feet. All the while the crowd resounded with shouts of Out of bounds, Too far, Right beside him, Over his head, On the ground, Up in the air, Too short, Pass it back."
What they were playing was called Phaininda, which derives from a Greek term for "frenzy." Seven hundred years later, another Greek writer, Athenaeus of Naucratis, spoke of his delight in the sport under its Roman name, Harpastum, "the game I like most of all. Great are the exertion and fatigue attendant upon contests of ball-playing, and violent twisting and turning of the neck."
There is some question as to the size and type of ball used in the sport.
At about the same time, the Roman physician Galen wrote a treatise "On Exercise With the Small Ball" in which he endorsed it as "profitable training in strategy", and could be "played with varying degrees of strenuousness. When, for example, people face each other, vigorously attempting to prevent each other from taking the space between, this exercise is a very heavy, vigorous one, involving much use of the hold by the neck, and many wrestling holds."
As you dig further into the subject, the character of the ball in these games seems to shift. There are references to balls that are solid, inflatable, even somehow involving feathers. One interesting bit of evidence is a tombstone dug up in Croatia. which shows a boy holding something which looks very much like a soccer ball.
Whether or not the Romans were responsible, ball games spread into Europe and England and it is here that they assumed a community character. Whole towns would take part in what came to be called "mob football." They differed from country to country, but the ones most noted are the contests in England where an inflated pig’s bladder would be placed at the center of a village and the contest was to move it to one side or the other.
I found an excellent description of this phenomenon which summarizes the action nicely:
"These archaic forms of football, typically classified as mob football, would be played in towns and villages, involving an unlimited number of players on opposing teams, who would clash in a heaving mass of people struggling to drag an inflated pig’s bladder by any means possible to markers at each end of a town.
"By some accounts, in some such events any means could be used to move the ball towards the goal, as long as it did not lead to manslaughter or murder. Sometimes instead of markers, the teams would attempt to kick the bladder into the balcony of the opponents' church."
There are even stories of contests between villages which would begin in a field between the two. In England, such games became a custom for Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, and were held in densely populated cities as well as in rural centers.
There is a 12th century account by William Fitzstephen which relates how the Shrove Tuesday event was staged in London in somewhat more controlled circumstances:
"After lunch, all the youth of the city go out into the fields to take part in a ball game. The students of each school have their own ball; the workers from each city craft are also carrying their balls. Older citizens, fathers, and wealthy citizens come on horseback to watch their juniors competing, and to relive their own youth vicariously: you can see their inner passions aroused as they watch the action and get caught up in the fun being had by the carefree adolescents."
You can see how this ancient, masculine compulsion has been shaped and semi-civilized into our modern games Rugby, soccer, and American football. Rugby’s scrum offer a suggestion of those community brawls of medieval times. Soccer and football are more orderly, although football retains a fair degree of early brutality.
So, as you enjoy your Thanksgiving, enjoy the food and companionship, accepting the inevitable drift to the television set as a fairly harmless gesture to a more distant, primitive time and behavior.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.