Column: Our great secular feast

So common was the sport 2,500 years ago, that Antiphanes, a Greek playwright, cited it in one of his 300 comedies: "He seized the ball and passed it to a team-mate while dodging another and laughing. He pushed it out of the way of another. Another fellow player he raised to his feet. All the while the crowd resounded with shouts of Out of bounds, Too far, Right beside him, Over his head, On the ground, Up in the air, Too short, Pass it back."

What they were playing was called Phaininda, which derives from a Greek term for "frenzy." Seven hundred years later, another Greek writer, Athenaeus of Naucratis, spoke of his delight in the sport under its Roman name, Harpastum, "the game I like most of all. Great are the exertion and fatigue attendant upon contests of ball-playing, and violent twisting and turning of the neck."

There is some question as to the size and type of ball used in the sport.

At about the same time, the Roman physician Galen wrote a treatise "On Exercise With the Small Ball" in which he endorsed it as "profitable training in strategy", and could be "played with varying degrees of strenuousness. When, for example, people face each other, vigorously attempting to prevent each other from taking the space between, this exercise is a very heavy, vigorous one, involving much use of the hold by the neck, and many wrestling holds."