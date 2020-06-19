Column: Our most basic right

It then wrote:

"We reach the question, then: Does the preface (the '13 words') ﬁt with an operative clause that creates an individual right to keep and bear arms? It ﬁts perfectly, once one knows the history that the founding generation knew and that we have described above. That history showed that the way tyrants had eliminated a militia consisting of all the able-bodied men was not by banning the militia but simply by taking away the people’s arms, enabling a select militia ... to suppress political opponents. This is what had occurred in England that prompted codiﬁcation of the right to have arms in the English Bill of Rights.

"We hold that the District’s ban on handgun possession in the home violates the Second Amendment... Assuming that Heller is not disqualiﬁed from the exercise of Second Amendment rights, the District ... must issue him a license to carry it in the home.