Column: Our nation in song

While fretting about our current state of affairs — the tangle of natural and fiscal crises; yet another crime by our former president and the manic reaction to it — some music drifted into mind. Specifically, lines from “America the Beautiful,” the lovely song that should be our national anthem:

“America! America!

God mend thine ev’ry flaw.

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law.”

We certainly have flaws that need mending. We could also use some self-control at every level. And, perhaps most importantly, a better understanding of how true freedom can only exist within the context of law.

That set me off on an inquiry into how we wound up with “The Star-Spangled Banner” instead. Not surprisingly, it was the product of local boosterism by an ambitious congressman. Rep. John Charles Linthicum from Baltimore, Maryland. He introduced a bill on April 10, 1918, to make the song, associated with his home state, our national anthem.

Francis Scott Key’s poem, “Defiance of Fort McHenry” was written on September 16th, 1814, after England’s shelling of that Maryland installation during the last stages of the War of 1812. He gave a copy to his brother-in-law Joseph H. Nicholson, who saw that the words fit a popular drinking song by John Stafford Smith, “To Anacreon in Heaven.” It was the official song of the Anacreonic Society, an 18th century gentlemen’s club of amateur musicians in London.

As “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the song quickly became popular. It was published in the November, 1814, Analectic Magazine by its editor, Washington Irving. It was one of many patriotic tunes which began to be used at local and national events. The U.S. Navy adopted it in 1899. Seventeen years later, President Woodrow Wilson ordered its use on military occasions. It made its first appearance at a baseball game during the 1918 world Series.

Still, Rep. Linthicum’s bill failed. Some objected that it was too hard to sing. The third stanza’s reference to “slaves and hirelings” still gives people pause. And there were competitors for the title of National Anthem.

During the preceding hundred years, “America” (“My country, tis of thee”) unofficially served that purpose. It was written in 1831 by Samuel A. Smith, a student at Andover Seminary in Massachusetts. He had been given an assignment to translate some German lyrics into English, among them “God Save Saxony.” He did not realize — nor did many others — that the music also served the hated British as their anthem, “God save the Queen.”

“America the Beautiful” was a late entrant. Katherine Lee Bates published a poem, “Pike’s Peak,” in the Congregationalist on July 4th, 1895. Samuel A. Ward, organist and choir director at Grace Episcopal Church in Newark, New Jersey, modified the lyrics and set them to music as “America the Beautiful.” It was, and remains, one of the finest tributes to this amazing land.

But Linthicum was not deterred. He brought his bill up again — for the sixth time — on April 15, 1929. He came armed with a petition from the Veterans of Foreign Wars with five million signatures and numerous other endorsements. Two vocalists came to the Judiciary Committee to demonstrate that the melody was singable. It finally passed in 1930 and was signed into law by President Herbert Hoover, on March 3rd, 1931.

You can understand its appeal, It focuses on the flag, victory, and lauds our country as “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” an aggressively positive statement in a time when the nation was sliding into despair.

Yet, I wish that they had chosen “America the Beautiful.” We could use a focus on this portion of the earth that we inhabit. It is a place of natural beauty and wonder. We have abused it mightily in a blind pursuit of wealth and power. The world has long admired and envied the United States; now it views us with alarm and disbelief.

It addresses the fact that we are not perfect; that we have made a series of mistakes in our pursuit of world domination. “My country, right or wrong” is a familiar statement which would seem to bar criticism. The true patriot can see the ways in which we have fallen short of our noble aspirations, admits them, and works to correct them.

Finally, we are now in the thrall of rampart libertarianism, a sense that freedom means the right to do as we please; as if there were no rational limits to an individual’s behavior. That is a recipe for chaos, not liberty. Margaret Thatcher was dead wrong when she declared “there is no such thing as society.” Humans are social animals. We are freest when we are bound, not only by written law, but by a personal sense of belonging to one another.

I admit it’s only music, but I wish our national anthem celebrated not only martial values, but our shared life with each other and the earth. “America the Beautiful” speaks to the things that really count.

Also, it’s easier to sing.