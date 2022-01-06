Column: Our sense of values

President Lyndon Johnson was fond of quoting the King James Version of Proverbs 29:18, which states, "Where there is no vision, the people perish . . ." While there is room for debate as to whether this is an accurate translation of the ancient texts on which this verse is based, it is the sentiment expressed in this translation that is of paramount significance.
In a previous column, I suggested that hope is often found where we least expect to find it — in each of us. Hope in its most basic form is resilience. It is bravery and courage. It is the quiet confidence that we can handle things, come what may. Hope is the solid ground between the abyss of despair and the misty haze of wishful thinking.
A key ingredient of this resilience and courage is a vision of what might be. Sometimes the vision is expressed in eloquent words that resonate through the halls of history, as when Martin Luther King, Jr., stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in the sweltering heat of a summer day on Aug. 28, 1963, and proclaimed, "So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal."
Sometimes the vision of what might be is far more mundane — a berry patch for a grandchild, a remodeled kitchen, or myriad other things, both large and small.
Sometimes visions of what might be are a combination of an eloquent vision of what our nation might be, such as the one articulated by Martin Luther King, Jr., and visions that are far more mundane in nature. All are important and are key elements in embracing the future.
Members of older generations who no longer have things they would like to accomplish seldom live to advanced age. Sitting in a rocking chair is not a prescription for longevity.
Students and other members of younger generations who lack a vision of what they would like to be, and what they would like to accomplish, often fall into the dark abyss of despair. Sadly, drug abuse and suicide are leading causes of death among those who are younger. For some in the middle years of life, alcohol abuse is a form of escapism that contributes to their demise.
What is true of individuals is also true of great civilizations. When citizens of the Roman Empire lost a sense of the values which defined the empire, it was just a matter of time until the empire collapsed.
What was true of the Roman Empire is also true of our country. If we lose sight of the ideals on which this country was founded — ideals to which Martin Luther King, Jr., gave eloquent expression in his 1963 speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial — it will just be a matter of time until America as we know it no longer exists.
Today, the future of our country is at risk, with Jan. 6 marking the one-year anniversary of an insurrection intended to thwart the democratic values essential for a peaceful transfer of power. Values undercut by an incumbent president who refused to accept the fact that he lost the 2020 election and repeatedly claims that the election was stolen from him as a result of massive voter fraud, notwithstanding the fact that courts up to and including the Supreme Court have ruled that these allegations have not been substantiated.
On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln, in an address given in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where the most decisive battle of the Civil War was bitterly fought, spoke of a nation "conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal." He expressed the hope that there would be "a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."
Today, at a time when our democratic values are being threatened from within, it is essential that this vision so eloquently expressed by Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., be reaffirmed, for as the King James Version of Proverbs 29:18, reminds us, "Where there is no vision, the people perish . . . ."
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marion Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.