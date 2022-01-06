Column: Our sense of values

Sometimes the vision of what might be is far more mundane — a berry patch for a grandchild, a remodeled kitchen, or myriad other things, both large and small.

Sometimes visions of what might be are a combination of an eloquent vision of what our nation might be, such as the one articulated by Martin Luther King, Jr., and visions that are far more mundane in nature. All are important and are key elements in embracing the future.

Members of older generations who no longer have things they would like to accomplish seldom live to advanced age. Sitting in a rocking chair is not a prescription for longevity.

Students and other members of younger generations who lack a vision of what they would like to be, and what they would like to accomplish, often fall into the dark abyss of despair. Sadly, drug abuse and suicide are leading causes of death among those who are younger. For some in the middle years of life, alcohol abuse is a form of escapism that contributes to their demise.

What is true of individuals is also true of great civilizations. When citizens of the Roman Empire lost a sense of the values which defined the empire, it was just a matter of time until the empire collapsed.