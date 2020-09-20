Column: Outside the bubble

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a thoroughly forgettable movie about a drug-addled street urchin, played by Bridget Fonda, being transformed into a poised and glamorous assassin, the thoroughly unforgettable Anne Bancroft delivered a special line.

When you’re afraid or nervous and under pressure, Bancroft’s character told Fonda’s, you’ll need something offhand to say, just to collect your thoughts. “Something like, ‘I never did mind about the little things.’”

Bridget Fonda hated the idea and refused. But then she looked into Bancroft’s beautiful brown eyes and saw the eyes of a stone cold killer. She saw her own death, remorseless, waiting inside there.

Humbled by reality, frightened, the girl assassin decided to submit. She repeated the line and then, grasping with her feral intelligence, she understood that what Bancroft really meant was quite the opposite: It is the little things that matter.

It’s always the little things.

Political careers rise and fall with the weight of them. And most of us can get lost in the long weeds of intricate policy and soaring rhetoric, but we can, and do, see the little things.