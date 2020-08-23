Column: Overcoming great obstacles

At some point in the year my mother gave me the radio she kept on a shelf in her kitchen, a gray plastic job with two dials. It was all I required. I still have it, a weirdly important heirloom that will pass on to no one. It rests silently on a shelf in my basement and seeing it still makes me smile and causes me to think of my beautiful mother, gone some 30 years now.

Life for many out here continues to deteriorate. A couple of Mondays ago a windstorm like no other, called a derecho, brought prolonged 100 mph winds to our state, flattening millions of acres of corn and soybeans, tearing roofs off homes and businesses, wrecking grain bins, toppling thousands of trees, and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Oddly, the term derecho came from a chemist named Gustavus Hinrichs who coined it in the 1880s while teaching at the University of Iowa.