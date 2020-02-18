Column: Palmer has bold vision for future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not only are we an anchor educational institution in the Quad Cities that has an economic impact of more than $150 million each year for our region, but you also won’t find a chiropractic college of this caliber and momentum anywhere else. Since its founding, Palmer has served as the internationally known bedrock of excellent education and chiropractic care. Now, people are taking notice beyond the profession.

I’m proud to serve on the Palmer board because students are put at the forefront of the college’s mission. We’re invested in every step of the way by diverse, well-rounded faculty and clinicians who are driven to graduate health-care professionals who will change lives. As the first and largest chiropractic college, we have more graduates practicing than any other chiropractic educational institution in the world.

We’re also an institution that gives back. Our outpatient clinic in the newly-named Harold & Marie Bechtel Center has offered more than $4.8 million in complimentary chiropractic service, including to veterans, active-duty personnel and their families for more than a decade. Our Quad Cities clinics alone welcome nearly 80,000 visits each year. We offer complimentary physicals for local students, lead multiple clinic sites in the area, and actively deploy Palmer student volunteers in service of our community. It’s care — in all forms — that transforms lives.