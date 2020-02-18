Column: Palmer has bold vision for future

Have you noticed what’s going on at Palmer College of Chiropractic recently? I have — and that’s not just because I graduated from Palmer, or because I sit on the college’s Board of Trustees.
I’ve noticed what’s happening at Palmer because I am a proud Quad Citizen who’s deeply committed to our community's regional vision. I’ve seen what is happening because it’s hard to miss. Under the leadership of Chancellor and CEO Dennis Marchiori, the college that has quietly sat at the top of Brady Street hill for more than a century is making waves in the chiropractic profession, and indeed in the health-care profession as well.
Palmer’s vision has been splashed all over the news this fall, in this newspaper and many others. You likely know that Palmer has plans to dare to go where no other chiropractic school has — to offer a student experience that won’t be found at any other chiropractic college in the world. Yes, Palmer brings students from around the world to the Quad Cities, and then sends chiropractic graduates out to transform lives around the globe.
Following the opening of the R. Richard Bittner Athletic & Recreation Center and the recent dedication of the Trevor V. Ireland Student Clinic, Palmer is now queuing up to invest an additional $20 million in enhancements to our local campus. That started last month with the opening of a new $3.4 million student clinic. Over the next three years, we will raise money for — and build — a Learning Commons and Experiential Learning Center that will advance how health-care professionals are educated.
Not only are we an anchor educational institution in the Quad Cities that has an economic impact of more than $150 million each year for our region, but you also won’t find a chiropractic college of this caliber and momentum anywhere else. Since its founding, Palmer has served as the internationally known bedrock of excellent education and chiropractic care. Now, people are taking notice beyond the profession.
I’m proud to serve on the Palmer board because students are put at the forefront of the college’s mission. We’re invested in every step of the way by diverse, well-rounded faculty and clinicians who are driven to graduate health-care professionals who will change lives. As the first and largest chiropractic college, we have more graduates practicing than any other chiropractic educational institution in the world.
We’re also an institution that gives back. Our outpatient clinic in the newly-named Harold & Marie Bechtel Center has offered more than $4.8 million in complimentary chiropractic service, including to veterans, active-duty personnel and their families for more than a decade. Our Quad Cities clinics alone welcome nearly 80,000 visits each year. We offer complimentary physicals for local students, lead multiple clinic sites in the area, and actively deploy Palmer student volunteers in service of our community. It’s care — in all forms — that transforms lives.
As we invest in our campus, we also strive to be an asset to the Quad City community. It’s part of our desire to engage, give back and remind our students that caring for people is at the heart of what they’ll do for the rest of their lives. I know that our community is better because of Palmer, and Palmer is a better college because of the Quad Cities.
Palmer’s vision for the future is bold, purposeful, and daring — and we intend to deliver on this vision in the community that serves — for me personally — as the corporate headquarters for IMEG; along with serving for many other successful Quad City companies. It’s an exciting time to join Palmer’s journey, so please consider jumping on board.
Paul D. VanDuyne is president and CEO of IMEG, Corp., and a member of the Palmer College of Chiropractic Board of Trustees.