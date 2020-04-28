Column: Pandemic helps big firms

Conventional wisdom suggests that smaller companies can benefit when economic activity shifts to the virtual world, as it has been with people staying home and as it likely will remain even after the pandemic ends, because they are more nimble in using information technology. In reality, the effect may be the opposite, because larger companies are often positioned to use IT better than smaller ones do. Indeed, one analysis of pre-pandemic trends in productivity concluded, "It is sometimes argued that information technology 'levels the playing field' by providing inexpensive tools to small and young firms. This paper finds that much of the impact of IT may be, instead, to tilt the playing field in favor of those firms who are able to use it most effectively."