Column: Pandemic pajamas

As many of us have begun working from home during this coronavirus pandemic, I thought I would offer a few tips to those of you who are new to working from home. As a freelancer, I’ve been working from home for years. I’m not gonna lie, for the most part it beats going into the office.
For example, Rudy from accounting is a lovely person and all, but you’re not gonna miss the smell of Rudy’s cologne, which invades your nostrils like some sort of olfactory Genghis Khan. That cologne is some sort of proprietary blend of Old Spice, tree moss and WD-40. Rudy apparently soaks in a tub full of it for two hours before coming to the office. Every office has a Rudy, and while we genuinely like Rudy, our nostrils will be grateful for the break.
Nostril vacations aside, for me, the biggest advantage of working from home is the pants advantage. Pants are barbaric, and I resent them. Working from home means never having to wear pants again.
I don’t mean to suggest we walk around our house bottomless. Pajama bottoms, sweatpants, sleep shorts and athletic shorts are all acceptable attire for working from home. But not dress pants. Never wear dress pants, or even khakis. The "business casual" propagandists have been trying to push the idea that khakis are somehow more comfortable than dress pants for years. Those of us who work from home in pajama pants know better.
But here’s the thing: you can’t just wear the pajamas you slept in all day. Especially during a pandemic. Odds are high that you had sweaty fever dreams about outbreak monkeys and zombie apocalypses throughout the night. If you wear those same pajamas all day long, you’ll soon be smelling like a diseased zombie monkey yourself. That’s almost as bad as smelling like Rudy from accounting.
Almost.
So, get up, have coffee and breakfast, and take a shower. Then change into your daytime pajamas.
Yes, daytime pajamas are a thing. And they are glorious.
They don’t have to be actual pajamas. Maybe tattered athletic shorts and that threadbare David Bowie t-shirt from the ‘90s are your daytime pajamas. The point is, change into something that’s comfortable, but does not smell like a monkey.
(No offense to monkeys, most of whom are probably lovely people, just like Rudy from accounting.)
This may sound silly, changing out of pajamas into pajamas. But I assure you, cleaning up just a bit — but not too much — will make your work-from-home day more productive. It’s the first step to keeping your sanity in an insane reality.
As we put on our daytime pajamas, it’s important to remember that if you’re able to work from home throughout this crisis, you’re one of the lucky ones. Many people cannot work at all, or have to put themselves in danger of contracting the virus by going to their regular workplace. Healthcare workers are on the frontlines, exposing themselves to the virus, with scant protection, and not enough resources for testing and treatment.
Grocery store clerks are on the front lines as well, putting themselves in harm’s way so that we can get fresh milk and frozen onion rings. Everyone who works in public is doing a great service, so smile and say thank you — from a distance of six feet or more.
That’s my advice for now. Be thankful to the workers on the front line, and change into daytime pajamas.
Oh, and Rudy from accounting? Perhaps use this extra time at home to develop a new scent. I’d recommend simple soap and water, but that’s just me.
Josh Boelter is a freelance writer, a film/television producer and a guest columnist.
