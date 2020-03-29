Column: Pandemic pajamas

But here’s the thing: you can’t just wear the pajamas you slept in all day. Especially during a pandemic. Odds are high that you had sweaty fever dreams about outbreak monkeys and zombie apocalypses throughout the night. If you wear those same pajamas all day long, you’ll soon be smelling like a diseased zombie monkey yourself. That’s almost as bad as smelling like Rudy from accounting.

Almost.

So, get up, have coffee and breakfast, and take a shower. Then change into your daytime pajamas.

Yes, daytime pajamas are a thing. And they are glorious.

They don’t have to be actual pajamas. Maybe tattered athletic shorts and that threadbare David Bowie t-shirt from the ‘90s are your daytime pajamas. The point is, change into something that’s comfortable, but does not smell like a monkey.

(No offense to monkeys, most of whom are probably lovely people, just like Rudy from accounting.)

This may sound silly, changing out of pajamas into pajamas. But I assure you, cleaning up just a bit — but not too much — will make your work-from-home day more productive. It’s the first step to keeping your sanity in an insane reality.