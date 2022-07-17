Column: Parallels in the UK

England’s Boris Johnson and America’s Donald Trump are not twins, but they are strikingly similar in behavior and career. It’s not just the odd hair-dos that link them, but their ability to achieve their respective nation’s highest office before being undone by lack of character and ability.

When British voters voted to leave the European Union in 2016, I suggested in this space that Trump could win the presidency later that same year. My reasoning was that, if comparatively well-read and politically attentive Brits could be persuaded to vote against their own best interests by appeals to Nativism, then more easily distracted Americans might do the same. And so they did. They elected Trump.

In both countries, voters reacted to fear of being overwhelmed by immigrants, in particular by people of different ethnicity, color, or religion. The English have always distanced themselves from continental Europe and were urged to “take back control.” In the United States, the slow dismantling of structural racism bred a sense of a long-dominant white, Protestant majority becoming victimized. Negative campaigns are much more effective than positive ones. Fear and anger work.

There are significant structural differences in the politics of the two countries. In the United States, the president is directly elected by its millions of citizens. Not always by majority vote, but through an arcane electoral system which can tilt power to the minority.

In the United Kingdom, voters elect members of Parliament who campaign primarily as representatives of their respective political parties. Then, members of the winning party choose the prime minister. That means only some 300,000 Tories were empowered to elect the P.M. Johnson had a career as an entertaining columnist, who parlayed his public appeal into being elected mayor of London. In a line-up of little-known Tories, he was an easy choice.

In the United States, the Republican Party has long been a champion of unregulated Capitalism. The problem is that, without some degree of government control, single-minded pursuit of the dollar produces ever-widening inequality. In order to retain power, the G.O.P. has taken up populist concerns with no program of actually addressing them, working instead to deflect public anger away from the wealthy. Initially unwelcome, Trump proved to be an effective party spokesman.

Both Trump and Johnson share a talent for swaying a crowd by playing to their fears and prejudices. Both were eventually undone by compulsive lying, greed, ignorance of - and disinterest in - how government works, and an inability to look beyond their own personal interests.

An interesting contrast between them is in their loss of power. Johnson was brought down by his own Conservative Party, whose members were disgusted by his continual lies, ineptitude, and self-serving. His behavior has so tarnished the Tory Party that their overwhelming majority could melt away in the next election. Who knew politicians would take character seriously?

In this country, Trump simply lost both the popular and electoral vote in a scrupulously fair election. His claims of a stolen election have been thoroughly disproved and, indeed, anyone who actually understands how elections are run, knows that it would take massive collusion between both political parties to corrupt the process. But his party not only refuses to reject him, but has taken up his lies as fact.

That both these deeply flawed men achieved such power is a testament to the role of entertainment in our democracies. Johnson’s unkempt hair and casual, humorous manner caught the public’s fancy. While a toff, he behaved like a commoner. His three wives, several affairs, and unspecified number of known and unknown children, mark him as a raffish person who lives as he pleases. He could easily fit into the Hollywood and Broadway crowd. Such characters can win private appeal, if not public approval.

Donald Trump has failed at most of his business enterprises, winding up with six bankruptcies. He has been kept afloat by his father’s wealth and a sequence of loans. No American bank will lend him money again, but he has been kept going by the investments of Russian oligarchs. His fame arose from a book he didn’t write and a television program in which he pretended to be a serious, decisive businessman. (For the record, he has never had the nerve to fire a person face-to-face,)

Most voters want a president from Central Casting; one who looks, acts, and speaks the part. Competence and experience don’t count for much.

Appearances win elections, but they aren’t much help when hard decisions have to be made.

While both men are out of office, Trump may have another shot at the presidency. He has the kind of cult-like following we associate with actors and rock stars. The January 6th Committee hearings have built a compelling case against him of attempting a coup. The question is whether or not to take him to court. There is real hesitancy to do so; it looks like the kind of retribution losers get in a third-world nation.

Trump may have behaved like a third-world dictator, but he may get away with it. He has flouted the law all his life and has suffered no more than an occasional fine. Johnson has had his day in office and will soon be gone for good. No one can predict Trump’s future. One thing is sure: Whatever happens, he will work to make money from it.