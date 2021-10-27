Column: Passing the moral taste test

The great Martin Luther King Jr. once said the three greatest challenges facing American society were: racism, poverty and violence. Well, we in Scott County are confronted daily by these three afflictions every time we read in the paper or see in the news about a car-jacking, gun violence, vandalism or break-ins.

The unfortunate truth is some of these offenses are committed by juveniles living on the edge of poverty, who, according to David Williams of the Chicago-based Youth Advocate Program, "have no family structure".

In Scott County from 2016-2020, Scott County judges issued 117 orders moving a young person from juvenile court to adult court – 86 orders impacting Black youth. During the same period, Polk County judges issued only 91 orders to adult court. Polk County’s youth population (10-17 years of age) is three times larger than Scott County. There is only one juvenile justice system in the state of Iowa. But it is implemented very differently in Scott County — particularly as it impacts our Black youth. The consequences of that disparate impact is taking its toll on all of us.