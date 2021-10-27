Column: Passing the moral taste test

The great Martin Luther King Jr. once said the three greatest challenges facing American society were: racism, poverty and violence. Well, we in Scott County are confronted daily by these three afflictions every time we read in the paper or see in the news about a car-jacking, gun violence, vandalism or break-ins.
The unfortunate truth is some of these offenses are committed by juveniles living on the edge of poverty, who, according to David Williams of the Chicago-based Youth Advocate Program, "have no family structure".
In Scott County from 2016-2020, Scott County judges issued 117 orders moving a young person from juvenile court to adult court – 86 orders impacting Black youth. During the same period, Polk County judges issued only 91 orders to adult court. Polk County’s youth population (10-17 years of age) is three times larger than Scott County. There is only one juvenile justice system in the state of Iowa. But it is implemented very differently in Scott County — particularly as it impacts our Black youth. The consequences of that disparate impact is taking its toll on all of us.
But what are we to do to change this narrative? For one thing, we must give young people hope. Adolescents as well as parents must have the hope and belief there is a future for young people in our community that includes an opportunity for an education, meaningful employment, affordable housing and a safe living environment. All of these would go a long way to address the deadly trio of racism, poverty and violence because these help to create a skilled work force, foster the sense of self-worth and contribute to a peaceful and stable community.
We also need a humane judicial infrastructure that reduces the use of restrictive approaches that tend toward institutionalization. What is needed is a balanced judicial infrastructure – one that includes funding for intervention and prevention programs, metes out fair punishment and offers restorative justice to victims and perpetrators. Ideally we could have a juvenile justice system that is preventative, family-centered and community based.
But I fear the Scott County Board of Supervisors is headed in a different direction. With sparse funding for intervention and prevention programs, they are instead focused on building a 40-bed juvenile detention center at a cost of $17 million, with an estimated annual $1 million increase to operate the facility. This, at a time of a declining average daily population of young people detained in facilities of 22.20 five years ago to 17.51 for fiscal year 2021.
This is wrong-headed.
Marcy Mistrett, a senior fellow at the Sentencing Project, in last month’s edition of The Catholic Messenger said it well: "Are we willing to say, we understand we need a smaller, more improved detention center, but we’ll use a chunk of money to help you in the community?"
This is a fairness question just as it is a moral one.
With the county board planning to use $4.5 million of COVID-19 relief funds to pay for a new 40–bed detention center, we need to ask: is it morally acceptable that the board has allocated some $140,000 annually for youth assessment programs while committing to pay for an annual $600,000 to $1 million increase over the current annual estimated $1.5-$1.9 million cost to run the projected 40–bed detention facility?
This makes no sense, especially when Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken has said, "Iowa law caps the number of youth detention beds at 272 statewide. All 272 of those beds are in operation … adding beds would require a change in law." He believes that "savings from building a smaller facility should go toward prevention, diversion and restorative justice to reduce the number of youths entering the juvenile system …That would obviate the need for detaining so many children."
Detention of young people is not necessarily a bad thing, especially when this may offer more sleep, more consistent meals, less stress and more access to support systems than being at home or in the neighborhood. Nor is building a new juvenile detention center a bad thing — what is a bad thing is building a facility that is too costly and bigger than needed.
We need a leaner option. We need a smaller, 25-bed facility that reflects the smart use of Scott County taxpayer money, provides a more practical facility and takes into account the human resources necessary to provide intervention and prevention programs that offer direct services to families and young people on the edge of poverty and in crisis situations.
I for one believe this to be a more balanced approach; it is a solution that offers a carrot and a stick at the same time that it passes the moral taste test. In the meantime, we need to continue to tackle the disparities in our judicial system and create a more just, peaceful and inclusive community that counteracts the effects of racism, poverty and violence in our community.
Rev. Rudolph T. Juárez is pastor at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport.