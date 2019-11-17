It is interesting to see the United States and the United Kingdom — those two bastions of representative democracy — going through a rough patch just now. Despite that unpleasantness over 200 years ago, the countries have remained close and are currently twinned in surprising ways.
Both are undergoing a decisive test of their resiliency under leaders who are remarkably alike. Both are crowned with odd hair and noted for their volatility and untrustworthiness. Boris Johnson, England’s prime minister (BoJo to his detractors) is a bit of a buffoon, and President Donald Trump suffers from mythomania: a psychiatric term for compulsive lying and exaggeration. Both are popular entertainers, and largely because of that, have solid constituencies.
Over here, we are embroiled in impeachment hearings. Across the pond, a critical election is underway, begun with suspicion over the Tories’ refusal to release a toxic report of Russian meddling in the Brexit referendum. In both countries, passions are running ahead of reason, and no one can safely predict the outcome of either proceeding.
One thing is certain: This is a testing time for both nations and the principles on which they were established. As worrisome as our situation is here, I think the U.K. is in a dicier position.
What we have in common is a system in which popular opinion is balanced against expert knowledge. Keeping those opposites in creative, productive tension is handled in different ways, and England may be risking more than we are.
Ever since Kleisthenes turned Solon’s principle of citizen equality into the beginnings of democracy, we have dealt with the promise and problems of channeling the rule of all into a reliable, workable system. Our Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the past and knew that democracies have a tendency to morph into one-man rule. Our tripartite system was their solution.
At the base of it was the worry that citizens are not well-informed about the intricacies of government and can be wooed or stampeded into making bad decisions. After all, how many citizens really understand all the things that a government as large as ours really does? That’s why the Senate was created to balance the House of Representatives. The idea was to cool off whatever wild ideas came boiling up from a semi-informed mass of voters.
When the Constitution was changed to allow voters to elect senators as well, it meant that all of government became subject to the whims of the populace at large. That has worked for a long time now, but the advent of social media, the Fox cable channel, and hyper-partisanship have removed that restraint.
You have free articles remaining.
An example: After the Second World War, Europe was in shambles. Nothing was left to build on, and Russia saw an opportunity to extend its sway over the continent. To head that off, we passed the Marshall Plan, a huge and expensive relief program to rebuild European nations.
This was not a popular idea among voters. Only 15% approved of the plan. It meant spending tax money on foreign countries, something that just sounds bad. However, the Truman administration had a better understanding of how essential this was for us as well as Europe and explained it to Congress. The Marshall Plan was passed, ensuring world peace, the spread of democracy, and the eventual formation of the European Union.
As our government functions today, I’m not sure that something that far-reaching (think climate change) would pass a Congress more concerned about re-election than fundamental issues.
In the U.K., the situation is shakier. The country has no written Constitution to lay out basic rules. It is possible for Parliament to simply pass a law and overturn centuries of agreed procedure. Brexit may have passed in a compromised general referendum, but it does not actually have the force of law; only Parliament — the alleged group of experts established to offset public passions of the moment — has the legal authority to decide the issue.
But, as in this country, members of Parliament want to remain in power and haven’t the nerve to exercise that authority in a country so narrowly divided.
Over here, we have a president who is an unindicted co-conspirator in a settled criminal case; has twice tried to extort personal, political favors from Ukraine (he got away with the first, which was unnoticed at the time); and has worked to dismantle the core of our government. So far, only farmers have had to pay the price, but we are all at eventual risk.
We are having impeachment hearings, and the proof of self-serving is as solid there as in the Mueller Report, but it is highly unlikely that he will be convicted. (If he loses in 2020, he will face the likelihood of prison on other charges.) He is probably safe for the moment, as Republican senators are as fearful of losing office as their British brethren are.
The question for both nations is whether or not the two systems of representative democracy can withstand the battering they have undergone. Is democracy, as the past suggests, always fated to fail?