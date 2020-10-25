Column: Pause the sale of the Heritage

Earlier this year the City of Davenport proposed to sell the municipally-owned affordable housing property, which includes the Heritage, a 120-unit high rise for low-income elderly as well as 42 single-family homes, duplexes and six-plex residences scattered throughout the city.
The Ecumenical Housing Development Group (EHDG) submitted a $4.4 million bid for the Heritage, plus making an offer to purchase the scattered site housing at appraised value. Additionally, the organization promised to maintain the scattered site residences, as affordable housing, and to renovate the Heritage. We were the only local not-for-profit organization submitting a bid.
Unfortunately, EHDG was not chosen by the city to purchase the combined properties. Concurrently, the city announced the scattered site housing and Heritage would be sold separately. This development came as a surprise and disappointment. EHDG understood cash flow from the Heritage supported the cost of maintaining and managing the scattered site residences. The city utilized about $75,000 a year from Heritage cash flow to pay financial costs for the scattered site housing. Without Heritage funds, the scattered site housing would be unlikely to meet routine ongoing expenses.
As background, EHDG is a local not-for-profit corporation with a mission to provide low-income families with safe, secure, permanent affordable rental housing. The organization owns or has an interest in 167 units of affordable housing in Bettendorf and Davenport.
For two decades, EHDG has partnered with Newbury Living of Des Moines to manage and maintain its rental property. Newbury manages thousands of other affordable apartment units in Iowa, has expertise in managing, refinancing, renovating affordable housing communities and an excellent reputation with the State of Iowa and the federal Housing and Urban Development department. We work together to produce exceptional results for local affordable housing projects.
Together, EHDG and Newbury continue to propose meeting with city representatives and other interested local housing organizations to create a financially sustainable, long-term plan for city low-income housing. We believe local, not-for-profit organizations provide the best solution possible for ownership of city affordable housing. We reinvest our income in the property, the adjacent neighborhoods and necessary social services serving our tenants. We know what it takes to make affordable housing work and sustain itself.
EHDG believes a financially sustainable, long-term plan for city affordable housing must focus on solutions that protect tenants, the housing and adjacent neighborhoods. People and neighborhoods, not the sale price of the Heritage, should receive the highest priority in any action taken by the city council. This process requires consequential and conscionable decision-making and not the present dump-and-run approach.
Grant funds to support local not-for-profit housing remain scarce. The city, charitable foundations, casino grants and state monies cannot be expected to make up the difference in funds drained from city housing by either out-of-state housing corporations or local for-profit buyers of the Heritage or scattered site housing, after taking their profits. The scattered site housing requires the money the Heritage presently generates.
The argument has been made that somehow H.U.D. regulations will preserve the city-owned local affordable housing stock once sold. That assertion has been refuted time and again by the experience of other cities. There is no substitute for a local community plan providing vision, services and adequate financial resources to sustain housing for the most vulnerable members of our community. Local oversight remains the best key to affordable housing success.
In summary, EHDG requests the City of Davenport pause the Heritage sale and enter into negotiations with local not-for-profit housing organizations to acquire both the Heritage and the 42 scattered site residences together, as part of a long-term, financially sustainable affordable housing plan for Davenport.
Richard Pokora is a board member of Ecumenical Housing Development Group.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!