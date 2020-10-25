Column: Pause the sale of the Heritage

For two decades, EHDG has partnered with Newbury Living of Des Moines to manage and maintain its rental property. Newbury manages thousands of other affordable apartment units in Iowa, has expertise in managing, refinancing, renovating affordable housing communities and an excellent reputation with the State of Iowa and the federal Housing and Urban Development department. We work together to produce exceptional results for local affordable housing projects.

Together, EHDG and Newbury continue to propose meeting with city representatives and other interested local housing organizations to create a financially sustainable, long-term plan for city low-income housing. We believe local, not-for-profit organizations provide the best solution possible for ownership of city affordable housing. We reinvest our income in the property, the adjacent neighborhoods and necessary social services serving our tenants. We know what it takes to make affordable housing work and sustain itself.

EHDG believes a financially sustainable, long-term plan for city affordable housing must focus on solutions that protect tenants, the housing and adjacent neighborhoods. People and neighborhoods, not the sale price of the Heritage, should receive the highest priority in any action taken by the city council. This process requires consequential and conscionable decision-making and not the present dump-and-run approach.