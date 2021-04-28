Column: Paying for a blank check

But that is not the case at all schools.

For example, Purdue University hasn’t raised its tuition for 10 years. Not only has tuition remained flat but room and board rates have dropped during that period from second highest in the Big Ten to the most affordable.

But most college presidents haven’t followed the Boilermakers’ lead.

After all, students are able to borrow and pay whatever schools charge. So, colleges maximize revenues by driving those they are supposed to serve deeper into debt.

And colleges use much of that money to create more administrative positions. Since 2001, administrative positions on college campuses have grown at a rate 50% faster than teaching posts, Burke said.

"It’s also important to remember that colleges are competing with each other to recruit students. They feel the need to add more frills and amenities like climbing walls, lazy rivers and nicer buildings. And this too drives up costs," Neal McCluskey, an education policy analyst at the Cato Institute, added.

Our current student loan system is like giving 18-year-olds credit cards and telling them to charge whatever they like and worry about how to pay for it later.

And until this blank check mindset is addressed, our young people will be going deeper and deeper into debt.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist. He works as a freelance reporter in the Springfield area. Scottreeder1965@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0