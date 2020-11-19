Column: Paying the chaos forward

By contrast, it's clear that Biden has enough electoral votes so that he will still be the winner, even in the extreme unlikelihood that recounts switch one or two states. Election security officials of Trump's own administration said there are no signs of significant fraud or other potentially disqualifying issues.

The more immediate problem, even beyond the security briefings, is the pandemic, since all signs are that it will still be raging on Jan. 20 and, in many parts of the country, will likely be worse.

The exciting progress on at least two of the proposed vaccines that hold the key to halting the scourge makes it even more important to start cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations, especially on the proposed distribution systems.

"Of course, it would be better if we could start working with them," the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

On Monday, Biden himself was more direct about the risks. "More people may die if we don't coordinate," he told reporters in response to a question about the potential impact of a delay.