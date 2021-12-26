Column: Perhaps a pause on moving Iowa out of 1st

Once again, the death of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses may have been greatly exaggerated.

Although, to be fair, in this case the Iowa caucuses’ prestigious perch may have won only a stay of execution, but not a commutation.

A report from Politico this week suggests national Democrats may at the very least put a pin in their effort to pull the plug on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status.

Iowa’s enviable perch in the nation’s quadrennial presidential nominating process is always under fire, but that fire was doused with gallons of gasoline in February of 2020 when a new computer program developed to report the Democratic caucus results failed miserably on caucus night.

In the weeks and months that followed, it became clear that Iowa Democrats would face the fight of their lives to keep Iowa first in the nation. The sharks have been circling the Iowa caucuses for decades; now there was blood in the water, and a very real possibility that the state would not be first come 2024.