Column: Persistence and a call to give

Both the James Projects in Springfield and Brisbane are named after the Bible verse James 1:27, which says: "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world."

One of the folks who have taken this verse to heart is Kasey Miller.

Both she and her husband, Ryan, first fostered and then adopted four children, now between the ages of 2 and 6, who they are rearing along with their 13-year-old biological child.

"There is no way we would be able to do this without the assistance of the James Project," she said. "We didn’t have a house big enough for this many kids. But the James Project provides us with a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house rent free," she said.

Kasey is a teacher at Calvary Academy and Ryan is a youth pastor at Clear Lake Church of Christ.

The James Project also pays for enrichment activities. For example, for the Miller children, the organization pays for gymnastics, karate and piano lessons.

"We are saving during this period that they have no rent or mortgage payments. We hope to use those savings to someday build a house for our family," Kasey said.