Column: Pessimistic about change in Cuba

Today, Ryan, who is 87, has plenty of interest in the democracy demonstrations taking place in Cuba — but not much optimism.

"I’m afraid they are just going to lock a whole bunch of people up in jail and really crack down on the demonstrators. I’d like to see change happen in Cuba but as long as those who were associated with the Castros (Fidel and his brother Raul) are still in charge, I don’t think it will happen."

Ryan has been a harsh critic of Fidel Castro and his successors. But Ryan has also demanded that the U.S. trade embargo with the island nation come to an end.

"I'm convinced that the people of Illinois can be of tremendous help to the people of Cuba," he said in 1999. "I believe our strengths in agriculture and education and medical research, as well as our state's strong humanitarian record, will be able to ease some of the burden that's felt daily by the families in Cuba.”

During his visit Ryan toured hospitals, laboratories and farms.

"So much of what we saw was completely fake," he said. "We went into a classroom with a microscope on every desk. Our Cuban hosts would have us believe this was state-of-the-art. But the microscopes were quite old and were covered with plastic. When we went to the farm, the barns were still dripping with whitewash."